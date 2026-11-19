Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November, to a marching band playing 'YMCA', dancers and flag-waving students. It was his first trip abroad since his party's heavy midterm losses. Philippine news site Rappler said the defeat had left him regarded as a lame-duck president.

Outside the summit venues, thousands protested his visit and a US-backed technology project. Left-wing activists planned to burn an effigy of him, and photographs from AFP show one being smashed. Inside, he was the guest of honour at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit gala.

Inside Trump's 'YMCA' Welcome in Manila

Coming down the steps of Air Force One, Trump pumped his fist, the Associated Press (AP) reported. A child handed him small US and Philippine flags. Dozens of dancers performed while students waved Philippine flags. One observer quoted by Rappler compared the scene to a field demonstration. Gulf News reported that a bamboo band later welcomed him. Marcos said he had ordered Jollibee's Chickenjoy for Trump and his delegation as a late-night snack. A video of the arrival is shown below.

Trump arrives in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/HIyKgi00Pp — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presented the summit's outcomes for more than 20 minutes on Tuesday as Trump arrived. Trump was already 'waiting for us to go to him', Marcos said, for what he called a very informal ASEAN-US Special Summit. On Wednesday, Marcos welcomed him at Malacañang Palace with military honours. Trump had a brief reunion with Imelda Marcos, 97, the president's mother and Trump's longtime friend.

Riot Police and a Fight Over Land

About 1,500 left-wing protesters waved red flags in Manila's downtown Liwasang Bonifacio square. Their streamer read: 'Resist U.S. war and plunder!' AP said riot police carried shields and wooden truncheons. Elsewhere, about 2,000 demonstrators faced police with banners demanding Trump leave and Manila reject Pax Silica. Rappler said hundreds were arrested after protests began on 15 November.

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative securing technology supply chains, including semiconductors. Human Rights Watch says its planned 1,620-hectare New Clark City hub could displace Indigenous people and farmers; the Bases Conversion and Development Authority says families would stay in their barangay (village or hamlet). US Ambassador Lee Lipton ruled out a rumoured deal signing during the visit. Sydney's US Studies Centre economic security director Hayley Channer told AFP the visit was 'likely because the US is trying to further its Pax Silica initiative.'

What Comes Next for Trump After Manila

Trump came to Manila seeking a break from setbacks at home, the AP reported. They include a nationwide flight ground stop and Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia. Trump then flew to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He was due to hold nuclear talks there with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Bayan alliance leader Renato Reyes Jr. had vowed in October that Trump's effigy would burn the moment he arrived. Mariposa, a 21-year-old drag performer, told AFP that protesters wanted to save Filipinos' land. Rappler reported that protesters aimed to get closer to Malacañang Palace during Wednesday's meeting with Marcos.