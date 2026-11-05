The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has mocked US President Donald Trump in an AI-generated video showing a figure resembling him being carried by four suited men and dumped into a bin marked 'Hazardous Waste'. The seven-second clip appeared on the embassy's official X account on Wednesday, 4 November, a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections.

The figure wears a dark suit and red tie, while the metal container bears a yellow biohazard symbol. The embassy captioned the video: 'The U.S. midterm elections'. It did not provide an explanation of the imagery.

The post was political satire following a major setback for Trump's Republican Party. Iranian officials separately portrayed the Democratic gains as evidence that American voters had rejected the US war against Iran and its economic consequences. The embassy's caption, however, did not explicitly mention the conflict.

The U.S. midterm elections 😄 pic.twitter.com/KDm874Cb1f — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 4, 2026

The AI Video Targeting Trump

The clip uses the hazardous-waste label to portray the US president as something to be discarded. Its exaggerated imagery turns the election result into a visual insult directed at Trump.

The embassy shared the footage without a separate statement setting out a policy demand or explaining who the four men represented. Its timing placed the post alongside criticism from Iranian officials following the Republican defeat.

Iran Links The Result To The War

Iranian officials welcomed the Republican losses and argued that American voters had rejected Trump's military campaign. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also Iran's chief negotiator, wrote on X: 'Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message.'

Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message.



If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) November 4, 2026

He warned that if the US government ignored the public's wishes, 'it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare'. His comments reflected Tehran's attempt to present the election as a rebuke to the war.

However, election coverage also identified inflation, high fuel prices and the cost of living as concerns among US voters. The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and contributed to rising global energy prices, adding pressure to household budgets. The result cannot be attributed to opposition to the war alone.

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the 3 November elections. They are due to take control of Congress when the new session begins in January 2027, giving them greater influence over legislation and scrutiny of the Trump administration.

Iranian Mockery Of Trump

The New Delhi embassy's post came amid wider Iranian criticism following the Republican defeat. Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai also shared a video showing a red 'Make America Great Again' cap being flushed down a toilet. Its caption read: 'Trump's time is up. Flushed!'

The two posts used political imagery to ridicule Trump after Democrats took control of Congress. The Mumbai consulate targeted his campaign slogan, while the New Delhi embassy portrayed the president as disposable.

Neither post set out a formal change in Iranian policy. They showed how Iranian diplomatic accounts used the Republican losses to taunt the US president amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran.