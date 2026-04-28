Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after eight months of dating, with the Big Little Lies star debuting a new diamond ring in London and jewellery experts saying the stone from the former One Direction singer looks 'noticeably brighter' than her previous engagement ring from ex-fiancé Channing Tatum, Ok Magazine reports.

The news came after days of speculation triggered by photographs published by The Sun on 21 April, which showed Kravitz, 37, wearing a substantial diamond on her left hand during an outing with Styles, 32.

Media outlets then confirmed on 27 April that the pair are formally engaged, marking a new chapter for two celebrities whose private lives rarely stay out of the headlines for long.

Kravitz ended her relationship with 21 Jump Street actor Tatum, 46, in October 2024. The pair had been together for more than three years and were engaged before reportedly deciding they were in 'different stages in life.'

Before that, Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 until their divorce in 2021. Styles, meanwhile, has tended to keep his romantic life on the discreet side, at least by pop star standards, with his most public relationship in recent years being with director Olivia Wilde.

What has particularly seized public attention this time is not just the speed of the Harry Styles–Zoë Kravitz engagement, but the ring itself. Side‑by‑side photographs have shown that her new piece of jewellery echoes the minimalist, vintage‑leaning aesthetic of the Tatum ring, while clearly dialling up the intensity.

Jeweller Laura Taylor, who specialises in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, believes Kravitz has made a deliberate, and rather luxurious, refinement of her tastes.

'It appears to be very similar in size to the ring she previously wore from Channing Tatum, but with a slightly softer and less elongated shape, telling us that Zoë knows exactly what diamond proportions she loves on her hand,' she said.

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz And The 'Noticeably Brighter' Ring

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According to Taylor, the new ring from Harry Styles is estimated to be around five or six carats and stands out even when compared with Kravitz's already impressive former stone.

'Though the two rings are similar in size, the ring from the One Direction member appears to be five or six carats and noticeably brighter than her previous engagement ring,' she explained.

In the world of high‑end diamonds, that brightness is not just about size or celebrity budget. 'That can often be a sign of a very well‑cut stone. Excellent cut quality helps a diamond reflect more light, creating stronger sparkle and brilliance.'

Taylor says Kravitz's latest ring appears to feature an elongated cushion‑cut diamond in a yellow gold bezel‑style setting, which gives the central stone a smooth metal frame rather than the more common prong setting. It is an unfussy, almost antique‑leaning look, but the execution places it very much in the ultra‑luxury bracket.

On value, Taylor estimates the ring could be 'worth between £280,000 and £450,000 (up to $600K), depending on the exact carat weight, colour and clarity of the diamond, and whether it is a custom piece.' Without confirmation from Styles or Kravitz, these figures remain educated guesses, but the ballpark alone underlines the scale of the gesture.

There has been no official comment from representatives of Harry Styles or Zoë Kravitz on either the proposal or the ring details.

A Low-Key Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Romance Behind The Headlines

The Harry Styles–Zoë Kravitz relationship has not played out in the relentlessly public way some past celebrity pairings have. The pair were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted holding hands in Rome. At the time, it sounded, frankly, rather ordinary for two very famous people.

'They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life,' a source told People in December 2025. 'They have great chemistry.' That low‑key description jars slightly with the price tag now attached to Kravitz's ring, though it fits with the understated, non‑flashy design she appears to favour.

The engagement also arrives relatively quickly by Hollywood standards. Eight months between being first romantically linked and a confirmed engagement is brisk, particularly for two people with past long‑term relationships that did not last.

Still, the visual narrative here is hard to ignore. Kravitz has effectively kept the silhouette of the ring she once wore for Channing Tatum but turned up the quality, brightness and, very likely, the price.

It is difficult not to see the new diamond as a quiet, shimmering assertion that she knows what she wants now, and that Harry Styles was prepared to meet that standard. All anyone outside their circle can say with certainty is that Zoë Kravitz is engaged again, the diamond looks spectacular, and this time, it shines just that bit harder.