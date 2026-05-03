Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz shocked the world with their engagement. After dating each other for just eight months, Kravitz recently stepped out with a $500,000 (£395,000) ring on her finger.

Following the couple's engagement, reports claimed that Styles and Kravitz are already thinking about the next step in their relationship. The couple reportedly wants to have two weddings and a baby very soon.

Two Weddings and a Baby

Read more Zoë Kravitz Engaged to Harry Styles After 8 Months—Channing Tatum's Emotional Poem Fuels Reaction Speculation Zoë Kravitz Engaged to Harry Styles After 8 Months—Channing Tatum's Emotional Poem Fuels Reaction Speculation

A source close to the couple told Page Six that Styles and Kravitz will most likely have a wedding in New York, specifically at the Fouquet's Hotel, since this is where the actress's dad, Lenny Kravitz, lives. Kravitz is known to be close to her father.

Other than the couple's New York wedding, Styles and Kravitz are also expected to wed in London. 'She would do downtown over Brooklyn because he likes downtown and she would do that for him,' the source said.

Another source previously told the publication that Styles and Kravitz want to have a baby right after they tie the knot. But between the two, it seems that the One Direction singer is the one who is most excited to have his own child. Styles gushed over the arrival of his niece during an interview earlier this year.

'My sister had a baby, and at any other time in my life I would have missed a lot of that. To be there to get to know my niece as she's growing up, it's so obvious to me what's real,' Styles said.

A Quiet Life for the Couple

Beyond the couple's engagement, Styles and Kravitz have been enjoying their quiet life together. Styles recently shared details from his trip to Rome and said that being in the city encouraged him to slow down.

'When I was in Rome, the city just taught me how to slow down. I was so used to everything moving so quickly, but then I remember going to a café and having a coffee and thinking, 'I don't remember the last time I sat down and had a coffee,' he said.

How Channing Tatum Feels About Zoe Kravitz's Engagement

Kravitz has not been seen in public much following her split from Channing Tatum. The exes were together for three years, and they were also engaged at one point. Sources revealed that Kravitz and Tatum split after reportedly realising they were at different stages in their lives.

After Kravitz and Styles' engagement was announced, the 'Magic Mike' actor posted a cryptic poem that fans believed was about Kravitz. 'My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / about who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become / Eventually, they couldn't be in the same room together,' he wrote.

A source revealed that Tatum was surprised to learn about Kravitz and Styles' engagement, but is happy for his ex.

Kravitz and Tatum confirmed their split in 2023. Neither has publicly commented on the other's new relationship.