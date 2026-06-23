A short walk from London Bridge station, and just beyond Borough Market, a pop-up shop is open now to coincide with Harry Styles' record-breaking 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium, which concludes on Saturday, 5 July. The 'Together, Together' Pop-Up Store is running for select periods during Styles' residency. And with six London shows still to come, there is still time to visit.

We stopped by the 'Together, Together' Pop-Up Store earlier this month to see what was on offer for Styles' fans. Here is everything you need to know before you go.

The Queue: Shorter Than It Looks

While we were expecting a long wait, we only queued for around thirty minutes before gaining admission to the space. The line appeared daunting at first, spanning the whole length of Stoney Street, but with a high capacity and efficient turnaround, the 'Together, Together' Pop-Up Store ended up being a quick visit.

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The crowd was happy and bubbling with excitement as we took our place in the queue. Many fans dressed up to show their enthusiasm, and others talked with us about their favourite songs and most anticipated performances. The atmosphere alone made the wait feel worthwhile.

The Merchandise: Exclusive to the Pop-Up

Inside, fans were able to shop from a selection of merch exclusive to the experience. While the displays were a little sparse — and crowded by people rightfully pursuing the experience — online catalogues were available in the queue to cut down loitering. Everything from t-shirts to cassette tapes were available, with most clothes specifically made for Styles' London audience. Shoppers should note, though, that the merch available at the pop-up is different from that being sold to concertgoers at Wembley; the tour merchandise sold on actual concert nights is not available for purchase at the Together, Together Pop-Up Store. If securing specific items is a priority, browsing the online catalogue in the queue is a smart move.

The Experience: Built for Fans

The activities around the space were fun, bright, and engaging, providing ample opportunities for photo-ops. Fans were encouraged to take pictures with props and signs bearing 'Together, Together' slogans and lyrics. Attendees had the opportunity to mimic Styles' motorcycle sequences from the music video for his song 'American Girls.' They could also mime an impromptu DJ session, or write notes to Styles and his team on a massive mirrored wall. Each station felt designed with social media in mind, and the results were visibly delighting visitors throughout.

For those looking to get their hands on merchandise and are okay with forgoing the more immersive experience of the pop-up, a stop-and-shop option is also available; a practical choice for anyone short on time.

When to Go: Final Window Open Now

The Together, Together Pop-Up Store does not take up your whole day, but it is still well worth the visit for Harry Styles fans based in London or travelling in for one of his remaining Wembley Stadium shows.

The store is currently in its final open window. With the residency wrapping up on 5 July, this is the last chance to visit. The Pop-Up Store is open daily from 12 pm to 7 pm, with early access from 11 am for American Express cardholders, running through to Sunday, 5 July.