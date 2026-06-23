Katie Price's family life has been dragged back into the spotlight after Peter Andre's team hit out at her husband Lee Andrews over claims that he has adopted all five of her children. The singer's spokesperson dismissed the remark as 'categorically untrue' after Andrews made the claim in a Cameo video, saying the pair had not even met him.

The row centres on a short but extraordinary exchange that has since done the rounds online. In the video, Andrews, 43, told a fan, 'I've adopted five of them. I love my wife and I love her children.' It was the sort of statement that stops you in your tracks, because it is not just a loose comment or a clumsy joke. It is a direct claim about children, family ties and access, and it appears to have landed badly with the people closest to the story.

Claim Draws a Firm Rebuttal

Andre's camp wasted little time pushing back. A spokesperson for the Mysterious Girl singer said the claim was 'categorically untrue,' adding, 'They haven't even met him.' That is a pretty firm line, and it leaves little room for spin or softening. In plain English, the response suggests Andrews' comment was not just exaggerated, but flatly false.

The news came after Andrews had already sparked irritation with previous remarks suggesting he had met some of Katie Price's children. At the time, her representative reportedly said he had only spoken to them via FaceTime. That detail matters, because it shows this is not the first time Andrews has stretched the story around his role in the family. Once might be sloppy. Twice starts to look like a pattern.

Katie Price herself has also been careful not to rush things. According to the report, she has said she will not introduce Lee to her children yet, explaining, 'I want to get to know him more myself.' That line tells its own story. Whatever the official status of the relationship may be, the household reality seems rather more cautious, and rather less glossy, than Andrews' Cameo performance might suggest.

Questions Left Hanging

Andrews, a businessman, married Katie, 48, in Dubai earlier this year. The report says he has not set foot in the UK since the wedding, which adds another layer of distance to a relationship already being picked over in public. It is not hard to see why the story has caught fire. Families, step-parenting and public claims about children are always sensitive territory, and in a celebrity setting the whole thing becomes even messier, very quickly.

What makes this especially awkward is the gap between what Andrews says and what Katie's side appears to be saying. He presents himself as someone who has embraced five children as his own, while her camp says he has not even met them. Those two versions cannot both be true, which is why the internet has pounced on the story. People love a family drama until it gets this specific, then it turns from gossip into something more uncomfortable.

The report does not make clear whether Andrews truly believed what he said or whether he was simply talking loosely, the kind of loose talk that sounds fine until it is heard back in a clip. Either way, the backlash was immediate enough to force a response from Andre's team, and that in itself tells you the comment struck a nerve.

Read more Savannah Guthrie Heartbreak: Host Cuts Ties With Sheriff After FBI Claims They Were 'Kept Out' of Nancy's Case Savannah Guthrie Heartbreak: Host Cuts Ties With Sheriff After FBI Claims They Were 'Kept Out' of Nancy's Case

There is also a wider frustration here. Katie Price has spent years being chased by headlines about relationships, children and custody of public perception, and this latest row is another reminder of how little private space remains once a story enters the celebrity machine. One odd video, one boast, one denial, and suddenly everybody is talking about whose children belong where and who has met whom.

For now, the only things that seem solid are the things both sides have actually said. Andrews made the adoption claim in a Cameo video. Andre's side says it is 'categorically untrue.' Katie has said she is not ready to bring Lee into the children's lives yet. Everything else is noise, and rather loud noise at that.