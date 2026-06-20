Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to return to Britain next month with their children, Archie and Lilibet, after King Charles offered the family a royal residence for the trip, according to current reports that link the visit to the build-up towards Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. Reuters said Harry is planning a rare UK trip with the children for the first time in years, while People reported that the King has extended royal accommodation to the Sussexes. It is a striking move, even by royal standards.

Security has been the stubborn lock on every Sussex return story for years. Reuters reported that Harry lost his legal challenge over police protection in May 2025, after arguing that the lack of automatic security made it unsafe for his family to visit Britain. He has repeatedly said that concern is what kept him from bringing Meghan and the children back more often. That dispute has never really gone away.

The news came after Reuters reported that Harry, 41, will travel with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for an event promoting the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded in 2014 for wounded military personnel. The next Games are due in Birmingham in July 2027, according to the Invictus Games Foundation, which would make next month's trip a very public marker on the road to that event. For a family that has treated the UK like a complicated memory for years, that matters.

What makes the report more interesting is the slightly uneasy gap between the promise and the paperwork. People said the King's offer includes royal accommodation, but also reported that no additional protection measures would be provided, because security decisions remain with the Home Office. The Times, meanwhile, said Charles has offered accommodation but refuses to be drawn into the security row. So the picture is still blurred at the edges.

The Security Problem

This is where the story stops being a neat family reunion and becomes the familiar Sussex knot again. Under the current process, Harry must give the Royal and VIP Executive Committee 30 days' notice of any UK visit before protection is assessed, and Reuters has reported that he lost his appeal over changes to his security arrangements after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. That is why every journey back to Britain now carries an extra charge, almost a sour little hum beneath the pageantry.

There is also history here. Reuters reported last September that Harry met his father privately for the first time in 20 months, which suggested the frost had not frozen over completely even if it had not melted either. The couple have lived in California since 2020, and the children have not travelled back to Britain with them in recent years because of the same security concerns. The Palace, for its part, has kept its usual silence and has not publicly set out the terms of any arrangement.

The Quiet Hope Of A Reunion

There is a human angle under all the protocol, and it is probably the part that keeps people reading. Archie and Lilibet have barely spent time in Britain, and this trip would be their first joint visit in years. People reported that Meghan and the children have not been back since 2022, which is a long time for a family story to sit in limbo. The King's reported offer reads, at the very least, like an attempt to make the next chapter less brittle.

Whether Meghan joins Harry at every Invictus-related engagement remains unconfirmed, though she has long backed the Games. Reuters noted that Harry's return is tied to an event promoting the movement he created, which has always sat a little apart from the family drama around it.

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That is the oddly British thing about this whole saga. There is duty, there is symbolism, there is security, and then there is the messy business of a father, a son and two small children trying to cross the Atlantic without the trip turning into a circus. Wild stuff, really.

For now, the clearest fact is that Harry is due back in Britain next month, the children are expected with him, and the King's reported offer has added a rare note of softness to a relationship that has spent years sounding hard. Whether that translates into a proper reunion, or just another carefully managed near-miss, is still exactly the sort of thing the royal household prefers not to answer in public.