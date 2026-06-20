A Diddy video from the 2003 MTV Movie Awards has resurfaced online after Daveigh Chase's death, putting a brief backstage exchange between Sean 'Diddy' Combs and the former child actor back under the spotlight.

In the clip, Combs asks the then-12-year-old Chase whether she is 'coming to the after-party tonight,' a line that has drawn renewed criticism now that Chase, best known for The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, has died aged 35.

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To recall, Chase was at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles to receive the Best Villain prize for her role as Samara Morgan in The Ring. Page Six and other outlets say Combs and Ashton Kutcher presented the award, and the resurfaced video shows Combs later approaching Chase with a drink in hand before making the after-party remark that has now spread widely again.

Nothing in the footage proves intent, but the moment has landed very differently in 2026, and not for any especially subtle reason.

Diddy Video Fuels Fresh Scrutiny

The renewed attention lands at a bad moment for Combs, who is already serving a federal prison sentence after a 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. AP reported that he was sentenced to more than four years in prison, while other outlets put the term at 50 months and said he is being held at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. An old awards-show clip would have been easy enough to shrug off once, but under that kind of legal cloud it becomes part of a much uglier conversation.

That is also why the footage has travelled so fast. The internet rarely needs much encouragement when a celebrity clip looks uncomfortable in retrospect, and this one is doing exactly what such clips always do, pulling people back into a moment they probably would not have cared about at the time. Coverage across Page Six, NDTV and social posts shows the same pattern, a short exchange, a fresh death, then a full round of side-eye, outrage and grim replaying of the same few seconds.

The clip also invites an awkward question about how casually adults around child performers used to behave in public. Chase was not just a familiar face, she was a child winning a major pop-culture award for a performance that terrified audiences in The Ring and had already made her one of the more recognisable young actors of the early 2000s. AP noted that she had begun performing at an early age and later voiced Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, which makes the tone of the after-party invitation look even stranger now.

Daveigh Chase's Death Changes The Frame

The news of Chase's death changes the frame entirely. AP reported that she died at 35 from complications of bacterial meningitis and a blood infection, and said she was homeless in Los Angeles at the time of her death. That detail has made the resurfaced clip feel less like a random internet rerun and more like part of a broader, messier story about a former child star whose adult life ended in hardship.

There is a tendency online to treat old footage as if it belongs to no one, as if age alone turns it into harmless archive material. This one is different. It has come back with a sharper edge, because the person at the centre of it is gone, the man in the frame is serving time, and the casual tone of the original exchange now reads with a chill that was easy to miss the first time around.

The clip is only seconds long, but it has reopened a longer argument about what Hollywood let slide, who was expected to laugh it off, and why some moments never really disappear once the context changes.