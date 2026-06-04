The race to secure tickets for BTS's upcoming Kuala Lumpur concerts turned into a fierce online battle after more than 1.3 million fans joined the presale queue within hours of tickets becoming available.

The overwhelming demand left many fans anxiously watching queue numbers while hoping to secure a spot at one of the Korean group's most anticipated shows in years.

BTS are scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 12 and 13 December as part of their ARIRANG world tour. The concerts will be the group's first appearance in Malaysia since 2015, helping fuel intense demand among fans eager to see the seven-member group return to the country.

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Millions Join the Digital Rush

The membership presale opened on 3 June and quickly attracted huge traffic. Screenshots shared by fans showed queue numbers climbing past 1.2 million before later exceeding 1.3 million users waiting online.

The figures showed the scale of BTS's popularity and the challenge fans are facing when attempting to buy seats.

Many of the ARMYs logged in hours before sales opened, hoping to improve their chances.

Social media platforms were filled with updates from fans sharing queue positions, discussing strategies, and tracking ticket availability in real time. Some even used multiple devices in an effort to increase their chances of getting through the virtual waiting room.

As the queue expanded, frustration grew among those watching their position move slowly. By noon of 3 June, the total number of fans in the queue for the ARMY Membership Presale on GoLive Asia, the official ticketing platform distributing the tickets, rose to a staggering 1.3 million.

Despite the tension, thousands remained online throughout the day, determined not to miss the opportunity of a lifetime to see the band perform.

Fans Celebrate While Others Miss Out

For a lucky group of ARMYs, the long wait ended in fruitful success. Social media was soon filled with celebratory posts from ticket holders who managed to secure tickets and complete their purchases before allocations ran out. Screenshots of confirmation pages became badges of victory after hours of patience and uncertainty.

Not everyone was successful, however. Many users reported disappointment after spending hours in the queue only to discover limited availability by the time they reached the front. The demand was particularly intense for premium seating options, with some top-tier allocations disappearing early in the sales process, via WeirdKaya.

ARMY in Malaysia, you did that!🔥 Live Nation Presale is officially SOLD OUT 🎟️ Thank you for the incredible support!



But we’re not done yet! ARMY, 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗵𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘂𝗽? 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻, the GENERAL ONSALE is happening TOMORROW!



🚨Restricted View… pic.twitter.com/euxPtgDKNw — Live Nation Malaysia (@livenationmy) June 4, 2026

The contrast between successful buyers and those who left the queue empty-handed created what fans described online as a ticketing showdown. Conversations swiftly shifted from excitement about the concerts to discussions about queue systems, ticket availability, and the sheer number of people competing for seats.

Additional sales phrases remain available. Organisers have scheduled further presale opportunities as well as a general public sale, giving fans who missed out a final chance to purchase tickets.

Event organisers encouraged fans to prepare in advance by selecting preferred seating categories ahead of time and having backup choices ready. Fans are also advised to complete transactions promptly once tickets are secured, as high demand can lead to lost reservations if purchases are not finalised quickly.