Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to turn her wedding to Travis Kelce into a 'once-in-a-lifetime experience,' with insiders claiming in New York this week that the singer is secretly preparing a surprise live performance for the big day.

The Eras Tour star, who has not commented publicly on the rumours, is said to be rejecting a 'traditional' ceremony in favour of an event built around a major musical moment for her NFL fiancé and their guests.

The news came after fresh speculation around the Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding was fuelled by reports that the singer made a late‑night visit to Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan, a favourite haunt of hers when working on new material.

According to US gossip site Naughty But Nice by Rob Shuter, the visit, which reportedly also involved producer Benny Blanco and musician Alana Haim, immediately set off a new wave of theory‑spinning among fans who believe wedding preparations are now quietly underway.

Taylor Swift Wedding Plans Hint At Anything But 'Traditional'

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For context, Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce have, in the space of a year, gone from rumoured couple to one of the most closely watched celebrity pairings in the world, with engagement and wedding talk trailing them everywhere from stadium suites to awards shows.

Officially, there is still no confirmed wedding date, venue or guest list. Unofficially, a small cottage industry of 'sources' has sprung up, offering blow‑by‑blow predictions of what the event might look like.

One such insider told Shuter's newsletter that Swift has no intention of staging a conventional walk‑down‑the‑aisle affair. The unnamed source claimed: 'Taylor isn't planning a traditional wedding. She's creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. People close to her fully expect some kind of musical moment.'

Swift's recent career has revolved around large‑scale immersive spectacles, three‑hour stadium shows, surprise songs, elaborate visual staging, designed to make fans feel they are part of something singular. It would arguably be stranger, given that track record, if she chose a low‑key banquet hall and a DJ on shuffle.

The Electric Lady visit added another layer. While Swift is regularly photographed entering or leaving the Greenwich Village studio when working on albums, one second source quoted by Shuter suggested this particular trip was not just about another routine recording session.

'Nobody believes Taylor was sitting in a recording studio for no reason. The expectation among her inner circle is that she's preparing something special for the wedding weekend,' the insider alleged.

None of this has been confirmed by Swift's representatives, Kelce's camp or the studio itself. There are no filings, public statements or wedding‑related contracts in the record to back the idea of a planned performance. At this stage, it remains firmly in the realm of speculation and should be treated as such.

Surprise Performance Rumours Surround Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding

A third insider, again speaking to Shuter's Substack, tied the idea directly to Swift's established public persona. 'Taylor loves surprises, and she loves creating unforgettable moments. Performing for the people she loves on one of the biggest nights of her life would be completely on brand for her,' the source said.

Those who have followed Swift's career will recognise the pattern, even if they remain unconvinced about the specifics. She has a long history of weaving personal milestones and relationships into her work, of dropping unannounced songs and of using live shows to mark turning points.

A wedding, especially one already guaranteed to dominate headlines, would be a natural stage for that instinct.

Sceptics, of course, might argue that a late‑night studio trip proves only that a prolific songwriter is, once again, writing songs. Electric Lady has been the launchpad for several of her recent albums. To leap from that to fully fledged setlists and emotional serenades risks overstating the evidence.

Yet the tone of the leaks suggests something closer to anticipation than idle gossip. Phrases such as 'fully expect' and 'nobody believes' point to a circle of people who, at the very least, think Swift is capable of such a move and may already be planning around it.

Whether that confidence is based on concrete knowledge or wishful thinking is impossible to parse from the outside.

For now, there are no dates, no official invitations and no confirmation that any wedding, let alone a stadium‑sized one, is imminent. What there is, is a familiar pattern of Swift‑adjacent mystery: studio sightings, anonymous hints and a fanbase determined to connect every dot.

If she does, in time, step onto a small stage in a room full of friends and family to sing to Kelce, it will be one of the most dissected few minutes of music of her career. If she does not, the rumours will quietly fold into the ever‑expanding mythology that trails her from city to city.