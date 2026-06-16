The two titles, BTS Lyrics Inside and BTS Recipe Book, will both arrive on 15 September through a partnership involving BigHit Music, CAKE Corp and Hachette Book Group's Running Press. For ARMY, the releases offer something many fans have long sought: deeper access to the language, stories and cultural references that have shaped BTS' music and identity.

The announcement forms part of this year's BTS Festa celebrations, the group's annual anniversary event, which has become a focal point for major updates and fan engagement.

A Closer Look At The Words Behind BTS' Biggest Songs

Of the two books, BTS Lyrics Inside may prove especially significant for international fans who have spent years dissecting the group's songwriting through unofficial translations and online discussions.

The 184-page hardcover volume promises an unusually detailed exploration of 10 BTS songs, drawing material from the group's acclaimed 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life' era through to their 2022 anthology album 'Proof.'

Rather than functioning as a simple lyric book, the publication aims to unpack the meaning behind some of BTS' most recognisable tracks. Readers will find original Hangul lyrics, romanised text, official English notes and explanations of Korean expressions that often lose nuance in translation.

The book also includes commentary and reflections from all seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

Among the featured songs are 'Boy With Luv,' 'ON,' 'Life Goes On,' 'IDOL,' 'FIRE,' 'Magic Shop,' 'We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal,' 'Mikrokosmos,' 'Spring Day' and 'Yet to Come.'

Read more BTS Makes Explosive Comeback, Wins Big at 2026 American Music Awards After 4-Year Hiatus BTS Makes Explosive Comeback, Wins Big at 2026 American Music Awards After 4-Year Hiatus

Korean Food Takes Centre Stage

The second release shifts attention from music to another element frequently associated with BTS: food.

The 256-page BTS Recipe Book gathers recipes linked to dishes that have appeared throughout the group's content over the years, including moments from 'Run BTS!', 'Bon Voyage' and 'In the Soop.'

The cookbook features 15 Korean dishes ranging from everyday comfort food to traditional favourites. Recipes include kimchi fried rice, banquet noodles, scallion pancake, Korean fried chicken, simmered rice cakes and ginseng chicken soup.

Additional dishes highlighted in promotional materials include scorched rice crackers, carp bread, sugar-filled griddlecakes and braised beef ribs.

The publication goes beyond printed recipes. Digital codes included with the book will unlock exclusive videos, cooking guidance and commentary connected to the featured dishes. That extra layer reflects a growing trend in music publishing, where physical books increasingly incorporate digital experiences.

Food has often served as a recurring theme throughout the group's variety programmes, travel series and behind-the-scenes content, offering viewers a glimpse into everyday Korean culture.

Publishing Partnership Extends Beyond 2025

The new releases arrive two years after BTS published 'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,' the bestselling oral history chronicling the group's journey from their 2013 debut to global superstardom.

That book demonstrated the scale of demand for BTS-related publishing projects, particularly among international readers seeking greater insight into the group's creative process and history.

Executives involved in the new partnership believe the upcoming titles serve a similar purpose.

Shannon Fabricant, Vice President and Publisher at Running Press, described BTS as 'a global force' and said the books offer fans unique perspectives on the group's music, experiences and interests.

Seok Kyo Jeong, Vice President at CAKE, said the project aligns with the company's goal of helping fans engage more deeply with artists by breaking down language and cultural barriers.

The publishing partnership is expected to continue through 2027, with additional BTS titles already in development.