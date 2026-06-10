Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are in discussions to fund community-focused projects in Palermo, Sicily, following criticism over their £1.5 million wedding celebrations in the Italian city in June 2026, according to local officials.

According to The Sun, the gift plans, still at an early stage, are said to centre on cultural, sporting and social initiatives aimed at benefiting residents after parts of the city were temporarily restricted during the couple's high-profile wedding.

Read more 'Our City Is Not for Rent': Locals Protest Dua Lipa & Callum Turner's £1.5M Sicily Wedding Over Road Closures 'Our City Is Not for Rent': Locals Protest Dua Lipa & Callum Turner's £1.5M Sicily Wedding Over Road Closures

The singer and actor hosted a three-day wedding celebration across Palermo and nearby Bagheria, an event attended by celebrities including Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, and Sir Elton John.

While the celebrations drew global attention, they also triggered local backlash after public squares were closed off and residents reported disruptions linked to heightened security arrangements.

Dua Lipa Palermo Gift Talks Aim To Rebuild Local Goodwill

According to Palermo mayor Roberto Lagalla, conversations have begun between the couple's representatives and city officials regarding a potential contribution to support long-term community projects. He described the discussions as focusing on culture, sport, and wider social development, areas the city administration already prioritises in its planning.

Lagalla said there was a 'desire on the part of the newlyweds to make a gesture of appreciation toward the city that welcomed them,' adding that early talks had explored ways any contribution could be structured to provide lasting benefit rather than symbolic value alone. He also suggested that both sides had approached the idea with what he called 'the utmost mutual availability,' though details remain unconfirmed.

People familiar with the discussions indicated that any initiative would likely be designed to avoid short-term publicity and instead focus on tangible local impact, though no formal proposal has yet been announced.

Wedding Backlash And Public Access Concerns In Palermo

The couple's wedding weekend included a cocktail reception held in two central Palermo squares, which were temporarily closed to residents. Reports at the time described heightened security measures, including private guards and police restricting access to areas typically used for communal gatherings.

Some residents voiced frustration, with posters appearing in the city carrying slogans opposing the commercialisation of public spaces. One read 'Palermo is not for rent,' reflecting unease about the visibility and exclusivity of the event in the city centre.

The couple reportedly paid around £5,000 to compensate the local residents for parking inconvenience.

The main ceremony was later held at Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, a historic estate roughly eight miles from Palermo that has previously been described in Italian media as a former mafia stronghold.

An Iconic Wedding, Nonetheless

Despite the criticism, parts of the wedding were also highly celebrated by fans and the public, especially with performances and appearances from high-profile guests.

Sir Elton John reportedly performed Your Song during the ceremony, while sources described an extended celebration stretching into the early hours.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first met in early 2024 after being introduced at London's River Café through mutual acquaintances, later reconnecting over shared conversations about reading before quietly beginning their relationship. They were first publicly linked in January 2024 following a party tied to Turner's Masters of the Air premiere, where they were later seen dancing together.

Their relationship progressed quickly through 2024 with public appearances and travel, before Lipa confirmed their engagement in June 2025 in an interview with British Vogue, describing Turner's custom-designed ring. Now, the two are officially husband and wife.