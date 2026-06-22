Professional golfer Wyndham Clark recently secured a wire-to-wire victory to claim his second U.S. Open title, and his Instagram model girlfriend, Emily Tanner, has officially become known as his tournament good-luck charm. The couple initially went public with their relationship during the Masters tournament, where Clark openly referred to Tanner as his 'good-luck charm.'

According to a report by Golfweek, Tanner remained a constant presence in the Long Island galleries throughout the entire week of the U.S. Open, quietly supporting her partner from the sidelines. Her attendance follows Clark's recent triumph at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last month, a significant win that ended a winless drought spanning more than two years.

Transitioning From A Michigan State Health Graduate To A Recognised Model

Tanner is a 31-year-old Metro Detroit native who built a foundational career in healthcare long before gaining internet fame and stepping onto the professional golf scene. According to her professional LinkedIn profile, she attended Michigan State University from 2013 to 2017, where she earned a bachelor's degree in public health.

During her university years, she worked as a nursing assistant and a patient care assistant at the Warren Health Academy in Waterford. She also spent a full academic semester as a student volunteer at the Sparrow Health System in Lansing.

Her career trajectory shifted significantly following a chance encounter during her college years. A 2018 profile published by WDIV Channel 4, which serves as the primary source of information regarding her background, noted that a photographer approached Tanner and stated, 'you have a good look,' prompting her first professional photo shoot.

Founding A California-Based Influencer Marketing Agency

That initial modelling experience launched her current path as a social media influencer, leading to an Instagram audience of more than 730,000 followers. Tanner eventually relocated to California, where she expanded her professional portfolio into the corporate business sector.

She co-founded Over Social Agency, an influencer and marketing company that specifically focuses on various digital lifestyle sectors. Her Instagram biography notes that the firm specialises in 'Beauty, Fashion, Health & Wellness,' and her prominent client list includes the Big Ten Conference. She established this business venture alongside fellow Michigan native Nancy Nguyen.

Going Public With Their Relationship At The Augusta Masters

The exact timeline of when Tanner and Clark began dating remains unconfirmed, but digital footprints offer a clear sequence of events. Tanner first shared photographs from the Players Championship in Florida during March.

The couple subsequently made their official public debut in April at the Masters, the first major championship of the season held in Augusta, Georgia. During the pre-tournament Par 3 Contest, Tanner served as Clark's caddie, and photographers captured the pair holding hands as they walked down the fairways.

Moving Forward Following Previous High-Profile Athletic Relationships

Clark is not the first professional athlete to be romantically linked to the model. Several years ago, while still residing in Michigan, Tanner dated professional football wide receiver Danny Amendola during his 2019 to 2020 tenure with the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, Clark previously dated Alicia Bogdanski, who formerly worked as an Arizona State University cheerleader. Today, Clark sits as the No. 34-ranked player in the world, a status expected to jump significantly following his Sunday victory. The recent U.S. Open victory marks his fifth career win on the PGA Tour, solidifying his professional success.