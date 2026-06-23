Taylor Swift's private jet use has come under fresh scrutiny after flight-tracking data seen by a source from the Daily Mail showed her Dassault Falcon 7X logged 81 flights, burned through 60,560 gallons of fuel and produced 580 metric tons of carbon emissions in less than three months, just as the singer prepares for her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The news came after the jet returned to service on 2 March, following a nine-month maintenance stint in Little Rock, Arkansas. The same aircraft recorded 98 flights and 225 hours in the air across all of 2024, when Swift's Eras Tour was still at its peak, according to the report.

Jet Use Back In The Spotlight

The numbers are eye-catching even by the standards of celebrity aviation. The report said Swift has already spent $363,360 on fuel since the Falcon 7X went back into service, with the aircraft racking up 169 hours in the air by late June. That is before any additional chartered travel is counted.

The emissions figure is the one that will sting. The 580 metric tons attributed to the jet since March is said to be higher than the 505 metric tons estimated for the whole Eras Tour, which covered 152 shows across 54 cities. It is also equivalent, the report said, to the annual carbon footprint of more than 35 average Americans.

And June is still not over. The aircraft has already logged 26 flights this month, after four in March, 19 in April and 31 in May. The pace matters because it suggests the busiest period of the year may not even be finished yet. Among the recent trips cited in the report were a stop for the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles and a quick return to New York for a Knicks game less than 24 hours later.

Swift was also seen boarding the jet at Groton-New London Airport in Connecticut at the weekend, close to her Watch Hill estate in Rhode Island, where there has been intense speculation around a possible bachelorette-style gathering. According to the report, she was accompanied by two full-time security guards as she stepped on board.

The aircraft itself has become part of the story. It returned from overhaul with a fresh paint scheme and a new registration number, after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a special registration number for personal safety reasons. The report said the work was not cosmetic, but part of a required 2C check and landing gear overhaul, with the total refresh estimated at around $15 million.

Critics Say Offsets Are Not Enough

For environmental campaigners, the numbers were not just large, they were infuriating. Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, called private jets 'the least defensible, most irresponsible form of transportation from a global pollution point of view'.

He went further, saying, 'The super emitters, the billionaire class, of which she is now a member, are burning up the Earth at a pace that is thousands of times that of ordinary people.'

Collins, who described himself as a Swiftie, also dismissed carbon offsets as a solution. 'The offsets are symbolic, or greenwashing at best,' he said. 'A warming planet cannot sort out little offset deals. That is not how we get to a livable planet.'

Daniel Sitompul, an associate researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation and author of its 2025 private jets report, said Swift's emissions total was 'pretty high' and 'definitely above average.' He noted that the typical private jet produces around 810 metric tons of greenhouse gases in a full year, while 80 to 90 per cent of private jet routes can be replaced by direct commercial flights, potentially cutting emissions by 70 per cent.

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Swift's representatives did not respond to the report's request for comment. In 2024, however, a spokesperson said she 'regularly loans' her plane to other people and that 'to attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.'

The debate around her jet has already moved beyond the internet. Two Just Stop Oil protesters were convicted after cutting through a fence at Stansted Airport with an angle grinder in 2024, believing her aircraft was parked there. The judge in that case noted, 'What greater publicity could there be than anything related to Taylor Swift.' That episode, like the latest flight data, has kept her private travel habits under a harsh public spotlight.

The renewed scrutiny lands just as Congress is debating the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which critics say could extend tax provisions allowing private jet owners to write off the full purchase cost of their aircraft in a single year, effectively subsidising the travel of the wealthiest Americans.