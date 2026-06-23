Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have not, according to one report, repaired their friendship after months of speculation, with Extra saying no reconciliation phone call took place ahead of Swift's wedding rumours. The feud, which has been dragged into the 'It Ends With Us' legal saga, remains unresolved and publicly messy.

For context, the chatter about a possible thaw picked up after reports claimed the pair had quietly reopened lines of communication, even hinting that Lively might make Swift's wedding guest list. That version of events has now been knocked back by a competing source, which says there was no call at all, just more anonymous noise around two women whose private messages have already been hauled into court.

Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Get a Sharp Rebuttal

The latest twist arrived after weekend reports suggested Swift and Lively were edging towards a reconciliation, with talk of a phone call and even a possible wedding invite doing the rounds. Extra, however, said the opposite, reporting that the two 'did not have a reconciliation phone call' and that claims of a recent reset were 'way off.'

That matters because the Swift-Lively fallout has become one of celebrity culture's more stubborn little obsessions. The friendship stopped looking carefree once Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni pulled Swift into the orbit of the 'It Ends With Us' dispute, and private text exchanges later surfaced in court filings, turning a once glossy bond into public business.

There is a slightly mad quality to the whole thing. One outlet says the friendship is healing, another says there has not even been the most basic 'let's talk' moment. Neither side is putting a name to the claims, which is usually a clue that everyone involved would rather the internet calm the s** down.

The Court Case Behind the Swift Feud

The tension is tied to the ongoing legal fight between Lively and Baldoni over 'It Ends With Us.' Court documents and reporting around the case have shown that Swift's name entered the dispute because Lively identified her as someone likely to have knowledge about complaints or discussions relating to the film's workplace atmosphere.

In June 2025, a judge ruled that Lively had to hand over relevant text messages with Swift to Baldoni's legal team, after finding the exchanges could be pertinent to the case. The BBC reported that the judge said the discussions about the film set were relevant, while other outlets noted that the subpoena had been withdrawn but the push for messages continued through the discovery process.

Then came the texts themselves, or at least the parts that became public. Variety reported in January that court documents showed Swift referring to Baldoni in unflattering language during a 2024 exchange with Lively, while Forbes and other outlets detailed how the private messages exposed the strain around the film dispute and the friendship that had once looked bulletproof.

Why the Swift Feud Keeps Growing

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The reason this keeps running and running is simple enough. Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce has turned even the smallest social clue into supposed evidence, and that makes any whisper about Lively's place in the inner circle instantly headline material. If the pair appear together at a wedding-related event, the gossip machine will go into overdrive. If they do not, the reunion talk will probably fade, only to return a week later with fresh embroidery on top.

For now, the only firm thing is the contradiction itself. One side of the story says there was progress, even hope. The other says there was no phone call, no reset, and no sign the friendship has actually moved anywhere at all. Until either woman, or someone close enough to speak plainly, says otherwise, the whole thing remains exactly what it looks like from the outside, a duel of unnamed sources and very expensive guessing.