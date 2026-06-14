Prince Harry's surprise appearance at the NBA Finals on the same day as Trooping the Colour has sparked a fresh wave of online debate, with some social media users accusing the Duke of Sussex of seeking publicity while members of the Royal Family gathered in London for King Charles III's official birthday celebrations.

The Duke was spotted courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, as the Knicks secured the championship. While some fans welcomed the appearance, others questioned his motives, arguing that his attendance coincided too closely with one of the most significant events on the royal calendar.

The discussion quickly spread across social media platforms, where critics and supporters alike weighed in on the timing of Harry's appearance.

Why Prince Harry's NBA Finals Appearance Sparked Social Media Backlash

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Photos of Prince Harry attending the decisive NBA Finals game prompted a flood of reactions online. Several users argued that the Duke appeared uninterested in the sporting event itself and was instead attempting to generate publicity.

'Harry wasn't interested in the game. He just wanted some attention. It was Trooping, so Harry desperately tries to get publicity. It's embarrassing,' one commented. The same critic was wondering if he copied his brother Prince William who went to watch football. 'These stunts are getting so obvious now; Harry just looks desperate,' the critic added.

Another remarked: 'He's neither a Knicks nor Spurs fan. He's a fan of pushing himself into American championship sporting events to get free PR.'

Others linked the appearance directly to Trooping the Colour, which took place in London the same day. One speculated that his attendance at the NBA Finals was an attempt to 'upstage his family' and appear more 'relevant'. The netizen, however, concluded that the move only made the 'Spare' author look 'desperate'.

'Also, he just proved he does not need all the security he whines about constantly. So pretty much a lose-lose for him,' the netizen continued.

Another claimed Prince Harry was only relevant due to his ties to the Royal Family, adding that he was 'thirsty for press despite hating and suing media constantly.'

Not all reactions were negative. Some users defended Harry, arguing that he was entitled to attend a major sporting event without his actions being viewed through the lens of Royal Family tensions. Others urged critics to leave him alone and stop assigning motives to a public appearance.

Harry wasn’t interested in the game he just wanted some attention. It was trooping so Harry desperately tries to get publicity. It’s embarrassing was he trying to copy William because he goes to the football. These stunts are getting so obvious now Harry just looks desperate — Susan_Spencer (@susi_spencer) June 14, 2026

He’s neither a Knicks or Spurs fan. He’s a fan of pushing himself into American championship sporting events to get free PR — Jane Greenwich (@JaneGreenwich) June 14, 2026

Why Prince Harry Was Sitting Courtside At Knicks Vs Spurs

Prince Harry attended the game as a guest of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Page Six reported. The pair were photographed sitting next to one another during the championship-deciding matchup.

The Duke attended the game alone, with Meghan Markle not accompanying him. His appearance came as the Knicks defeated the Spurs to secure the NBA title, making the event one of the most watched sporting occasions of the year.

Observers noted that Harry appeared relaxed throughout the game and was seen chatting with Silver during the evening. Coverage of the appearance quickly generated headlines on both sides of the Atlantic as images circulated online.

Prince Harry was high as a kite yesterday.



Harry at NBA Finals: 8th row, zero game knowledge, blank stares and awkward vibes while Knicks close it out. Invited by Silver but acted like he was beamed in from Montecito. Useless royal energy maxed. Invictus vet next to him… — Queer Lips of Truth II (@QLoTII) June 14, 2026

Why Prince Harry Did Not Attend Trooping The Colour

Discussion surrounding Prince Harry's absence from Trooping the Colour also resurfaced on Reddit, where users debated why the Duke was not present at the annual military parade celebrating the monarch's official birthday.

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Many commenters argued that Harry was not invited because he is no longer a working royal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before relocating to California.

Several Reddit users also pointed to the couple's public criticism of the Royal Family following their departure. They referenced the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' as factors that may have contributed to the continuing distance between the couple and the institution.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Prince Harry has publicly commented on the online speculation surrounding his absence from Trooping the Colour.