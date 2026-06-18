Victoria Beckham's new fashion pop‑up in Miami has reportedly reignited tensions with son Brooklyn and daughter‑in‑law Nicola Peltz, who are said to view the move as an unwelcome step onto their home turf. Sources claim the couple see the glossy launch in Nicola's home city as a fresh provocation in a family rift that has yet to heal.

The expansion has allegedly sparked anger from Brooklyn and Nicola, who reportedly regard the Miami opening as an 'invasion' of their personal territory in Florida, where Nicola's family has long‑standing social and business clout.

Sources claim the couple believes the move is a deliberate escalation in an already strained relationship, with Brooklyn said to be unconvinced by any previous attempts at reconciliation, which he reportedly sees as performative rather than genuine.

Why Miami Has Become A New Family Battleground

The latest tension is said to reflect more than a simple family disagreement and highlights Miami's growing status as a high‑stakes celebrity and luxury‑branding hub.

With Victoria expanding her fashion and beauty presence in the city, and Nicola deeply embedded in its elite social circles through her family, the location has become symbolically important. Industry insiders suggest Miami is increasingly seen as a 'territory market' where celebrity influence, brand identity and personal reputation overlap.

This is not the first time the Beckham family has faced public scrutiny over internal relationships, but the addition of business expansion to an already sensitive personal dynamic appears to have intensified perceptions of rivalry rather than reconciliation.

Read more Why David Beckham, Victoria Beckham are Reportedly Blaming Each Other for Brooklyn's Public Attacks Why David Beckham, Victoria Beckham are Reportedly Blaming Each Other for Brooklyn's Public Attacks

Brooklyn Beckham's Reported Anger At Victoria's Move

An unnamed source told Heat World that Brooklyn was especially enraged by the alleged invasion of privacy, so he immediately sent a message to his parents through family members that he is still in contact with. Brooklyn allegedly told Victoria and David Beckham to stay out of his and his wife's lives.

'Yes, David had already built a legacy in the city with soccer team Inter Miami, but Brooklyn sees Victoria's retail invasion as a direct, aggressive encroachment on their personal territory. He has made it clear he's absolutely livid – and her latest move is only pushing him further away from ever considering a reconciliation,' the source said.

The source added that Brooklyn has been telling his friends about his concerns regarding his mum trying to infiltrate Florida, which is the place that Nicola's family has dominated for years. Peltz's mum, Claudia, 71, used to work as a model, and her husband, Nelson, 83, works as a businessman.

'Brooklyn has strongly warned Vic she is crossing a major line, telling friends he feels like she's deliberately trying to muscle in on the exact Florida fashion and beauty scene that Nicola's family has dominated for years,' the source said.

Nicola Peltz 'At Boiling Point' Over Miami Pop‑Up

Nicola also reportedly feels blindsided by her mother‑in‑law's latest move, which she is said to view as a 'calculated social ambush'. Tensions have already been rife among the Beckhams after Brooklyn publicly addressed his feud with his parents via a cryptic social‑media post.

'But Victoria's presence in Miami has pushed things to absolute boiling point. Nicola feels like this is a deliberate slap in the face and a highly strategic power play by Victoria to divide her loyalties and mark her territory right under her nose,' the source said.

There are reportedly fears among Brooklyn and Nicola about potentially bumping into Victoria while they are in Miami, and the thought is said to be giving them anxiety. 'Brooklyn is fiercely protective of Nicola and has made it clear that if Victoria tries to use her new Florida base to force an accidental confrontation or corner them into a public reunion, it will backfire and permanently ruin any microscopic chance of them ever fixing this family feud,' the source said.

The Beckham family drama continues... 💔



According to Page Six, shortly after David Beckham received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 14-year-old Harper Beckham was reportedly seen outside the home of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.



The report claims Harper appeared… pic.twitter.com/7uyss6prxp — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) June 13, 2026

Victoria And David's Attempts To Extend An Olive Branch

Amid the ongoing feud, Victoria and David have reportedly tried to extend an olive branch to Brooklyn on multiple occasions. The couple publicly wished Brooklyn a happy birthday last March and regularly upload throwback family photos on their social‑media accounts. However, none of these gestures appears to have repaired their relationship with their eldest son.

Brooklyn has not responded to his parents in any visible way, and it remains unclear which family members he is still in contact with. His youngest sibling, Harper, was photographed visiting his home in Beverly Hills at a time when he and Nicola were not there. Victoria was reportedly aware of the visit and is said to be 'gutted' for her daughter not being able to see Brooklyn.