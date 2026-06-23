Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh scrutiny after a report claimed the Royal Family has effectively shut the door on appearing alongside the Sussexes, amid fears they could be used to 'move merchandise' off the monarchy. The allegation centres on Meghan's recent fashion links to the Invictus Games, Harry's veteran-led charity project, and the discomfort it is said to have caused inside royal circles.

For context, the new row follows Meghan's investment in the fashion platform OneOff, which allows users to shop celebrity looks and gives her a commission on sales generated through affiliate links. OneOff has backdated outfits Meghan wore at the Invictus Games in Canada in 2025, which critics see as a grubby overlap between charity, celebrity and commerce.

Meghan Markle and the Invictus Fallout

The news came after Meghan's Invictus outfits were made shoppable online, prompting complaints that she was profiting from an event built around wounded and injured servicemen and women. The criticism is blunt enough to sting. A commentersaid Meghan was 'making a dollar on the back of those veterans', while heat's unnamed source said the move was 'very bad form'.

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The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, remains one of the few projects that still carries broad public goodwill for the Sussexes. That is precisely why this latest dust-up has landed badly, if the claims are accurate. Harry, who served in the British Army and fought in Afghanistan, is said to find the situation 'difficult to defend', which is hardly the sort of family tension anyone needs before another UK visit.

The whole thing is messy. Meghan's defenders would argue she is doing little more than what countless influencers and celebrities do every day, monetising fashion choices that fans were already looking for. Critics, though, see something colder, a duchess cashing in on the cachet of a veteran charity while her husband fronts the project. That is where the optics turn nasty.

Royal Family and the Merchandise Row

The wider concern in royal circles is not just the money, but the symbolism. An unnamed royal insider told heat the family 'cannot be seen with someone who will sell what they're wearing when meeting them', because it would look as though they were helping the Sussexes 'move merchandise' off the monarchy.

That line tells you almost everything about the temperature of this story. It is not really about one outfit, or even one app. It is about whether the Sussex brand and the royal brand can ever sit in the same room without one feeding off the other. The palace has not publicly commented on the claims, and there is no official statement confirming any ban. IBTimes UK could not independently verify the alleged private warning, so take it lightly.

What makes the row awkward is timing. The Invictus Games are heading for Birmingham in 2027, with the Foundation confirming the event will run from 10 to 17 July and draw 550 wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans from 25 nations. That means Harry's charity will remain in the spotlight for years, and any controversy around Meghan's commercial activity is not going away in a hurry.

There is also the uncomfortable taxpayer angle. One report noted that part of the Games' bill for Birmingham will be underwritten by the UK government, which makes any suggestion of monetisation around the event politically touchy, even if the commercial arrangements are entirely separate. That does not prove wrongdoing, of course, but it does explain why the story has taken hold online and why the reaction has been so swift.

For Harry, the issue appears to be less about the shop page itself and more about what it says about his family life and his public work. For Meghan, the argument seems to be that she is being singled out for doing what a modern media figure would call normal business. Both positions can be true at once, which is what makes the whole thing feel a bit wild, and rather exhausting.

At the moment, though, the only firm conclusion is that the Sussexes are once again at the centre of a story where reputation, money and royal symbolism are tightly entangled, and nobody involved seems especially keen to blink first.