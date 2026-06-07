Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly plotting not one but two weddings, with the actress becoming a 'control-freak' planner as the couple juggle ceremonies in Britain and New York around Christmas.

Whispers about Styles, Kravitz and a possible engagement have been building for months, after Kravitz was photographed wearing a sizeable diamond ring and the pair were said to be weighing up locations in Paris and the French Riviera. Both camps have kept their public comments to a minimum, so everything about their alleged wedding plans remains unconfirmed and should be treated with caution.

What has emerged, via a flurry of unnamed insiders speaking to OK!, is a picture of two stars trying to reconcile very different instincts. Styles, 32, is said to be pushing for something low-key and rooted in home soil, while Kravitz, 37, is reportedly leaning into a more cinematic vision and occasionally driving friends to distraction in the process.

The Two‑City Wedding Idea

Styles and Kravitz have reportedly shifted away from the idea of a single grand European event and are now leaning toward a winter wedding in Britain, followed by a second celebration in New York.

Styles has become increasingly insistent that the wedding feels 'personal' rather than turning into a choreographed celebrity circus that exists mainly for the cameras. He wants something warm, intimate and understated in the UK, surrounded by the people who have known him since long before arenas and red carpets.

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz secretly planning TWO weddings?#ARYNews https://t.co/4QOqf4yIM5 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 31, 2026

New York, however, is where Kravitz's roots run deep. Her father, musician Lenny Kravitz, 61, has long-standing ties to the city, and friends say Zoë feels strongly about honouring that side of her life. A second ceremony there is being framed by insiders as a way of ensuring her own family and long-time circle are not reduced to an afterthought at an English country house reception.

Those close to the couple, at least as they describe it, now see the dual-ceremony plan as a kind of diplomatic solution. Instead of one compromise event that fully satisfies neither of them, they get two very different celebrations that reflect two very different lives.

'Bridezilla' Jibes

If the double wedding idea sounds logistically complicated, the creative side may be even more so. Several sources quoted by OK! claim Kravitz has thrown herself into planning with such intensity that some friends have started calling her a 'bridezilla' half affectionately, half in exasperation.

At times, Kravitz allegedly talks about a slimmed‑down, almost secretive ceremony with only a handful of witnesses. In other moments, she is said to imagine a sweeping, glamorous affair that looks as if it has been lifted from the final reel of an art‑house romance, candlelit rooms, elaborate flowers, couture-level fashion and a kind of heightened, almost theatrical beauty.

It is less about diva behaviour and more about perfectionism, the same meticulous streak that has shaped Kravitz's work on projects such as Big Little Lies, The Batman and the television adaptation of High Fidelity. Still, the 'control‑freak' label has clearly stuck in some quarters.

Friends say he would be happy disappearing with Kravitz and a very small group of loved ones, avoiding the kind of wedding that becomes a rolling news event. Yet he also understands, that marrying another A‑lister means the spectacle can never fully be turned off.

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Grief, Scrutiny and What Comes Next

The alleged wedding planning is playing out against an undeniably heavy backdrop. Styles's private life has been under renewed scrutiny since the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in October 2024, after a fall from a hotel balcony.

The tragedy led to a rare reunion of Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik at Payne's funeral in the UK, a moment that reignited public fascination with their individual trajectories.

It is in this climate that any hint of milestone news about Styles, Kravitz and their future together carries extra charge. A throwaway line from Horan, who joked in a recent radio interview that he was 'too busy' to attend a hypothetical wedding for his old bandmate, was immediately seized on as further evidence that nuptials are indeed on the horizon.

No one from Styles's or Kravitz's teams has publicly confirmed an engagement, let alone a timetable for one British and one New York ceremony. What exists for now are anonymous descriptions of two high‑profile artists trying to design a day, or rather two days, that do justice to the lives they have built on opposite sides of the Atlantic, and to the personas they cannot quite escape.

Until either of them chooses to speak on the record, the stories about 'bridezilla' mood boards, candlelit European fantasies and pared‑back British vows remain just that stories, to be taken with a grain of salt by fans eager to see what Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz actually do next.