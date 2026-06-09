Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City on 8 June, marking a highly public moment in their relationship as they attended the premiere of Perry's concert film. According to PEOPLE, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event.

The appearance drew immediate attention as the pair arrived together at the BMCC Theater for the screening of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris, where they posed for photographers and walked the red carpet side by side. Their joint appearance is being widely reported as their first formal red carpet debut since their relationship became public.

Red Carpet Appearance at Tribeca Festival

At the Tribeca Festival premiere, Perry wore a white halter-style gown while Trudeau appeared in a classic black tuxedo. The two were photographed smiling and standing closely together as they posed for cameras. According to event coverage, they also shared light conversation and appeared comfortable throughout the red carpet proceedings. The event centered on Perry's concert documentary, which highlights her global tour performances.

Their appearance together at a major film festival marks a significant public step for the couple, who have previously been seen together at select events, including concerts, festivals, and private outings.

Background of the Relationship

Perry and Trudeau were first publicly linked in mid-2025 after being spotted together in Montreal following Perry's split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom. Since then, multiple appearances have connected the pair, including attendance at the Coachella festival in California and a World Economic Forum event in Davos, where Trudeau appeared alongside Perry at public sessions.

Reports indicate that their relationship developed over several months, with the couple gradually increasing their public visibility. Earlier appearances showed them attending concerts and private gatherings together, though neither initially commented publicly on the nature of their relationship.

Increasing Public Visibility

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Throughout late 2025 and into 2026, Perry and Trudeau have made several coordinated appearances that drew media attention. These include shared travel events, joint attendance at cultural functions, and documented sightings at entertainment and political gatherings.

In January 2026, Trudeau appeared with Perry at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where she attended sessions alongside him. In April 2026, they were also seen together at Coachella, further fueling public interest in their relationship.

The Tribeca Festival appearance is now being described in multiple reports as their most formal and visible public outing as a couple to date.

Personal Context and Family Connections

According to earlier reports, both Perry and Trudeau entered the relationship following significant personal changes. Perry ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom in 2025, with whom she shares a daughter. Trudeau previously separated from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, with whom he shares three children.

Sources cited in entertainment reporting have indicated that both have maintained a focus on family responsibilities while balancing their public careers. Reports also suggest that the couple has taken steps toward introducing their respective children in private settings.

Public Reaction and Festival Highlight

The Tribeca Festival appearance has been widely discussed due to the high-profile nature of both individuals, combining global entertainment and political visibility in a single public moment. Coverage of the event emphasized their coordinated appearance on the red carpet and the significance of the premiere as a shared professional and personal milestone.

Public reaction online has been mixed following the couple's red carpet debut. Some users posted critical comments referencing Trudeau's political record and questioning aspects of the appearance, while others expressed skepticism or discomfort with the pairing. Others defended the couple and expressed support, saying they looked good together.

The film premiere and red carpet debut together place Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau among the most closely watched celebrity pairings of the year, as their relationship continues to draw attention through major public events and appearances.