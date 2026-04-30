A fresh leak of internal NASA emails has reopened major questions about how the agency assessed one of its most famous UFO encounters, the GOFAST incident.

According to documents obtained through a FOIA request, the panel behind NASA's 2023 UAP report may have reached its conclusions without ever speaking to the Navy pilots who recorded the footage or reviewing the full raw sensor data. Instead, the analysis appears to have relied on a narrow set of publicly available information, raising concerns that the official explanation of the case was built on incomplete evidence and possibly overstated certainty.

Leaked Emails Reveal Limits of NASA Review Process

This suggests that the NASA panel responsible for reviewing UAP footage did not conduct interviews with the aviators involved in the GOFAST encounter. Nor did it have access to full classified sensor data from the aircraft systems. Instead, members worked primarily from a publicly released video clip and basic recorded parameters such as altitude readings and camera angles.

One internal email reportedly confirmed that only a single case was closely examined for claims of high velocity movement. Even then, at least one panel member expressed concerns in writing about the limitations of the available data.

The emails indicate that the panel's conclusion, that the object was likely mundane, was made without the depth of evidence many would expect in such a high profile investigation.

GOFAST Case

The GOFAST footage, recorded by Navy pilots, has long been one of the most discussed UAP incidents in recent years. NASA's 2023 report previously described it as likely an object moving with wind or camera effects rather than extraordinary speed. However, the leaked emails suggest that interpretation may have been based on incomplete analysis.

Experts quoted in broader discussions of the data have pointed out that publicly available information alone cannot fully explain the object's motion. Internal NASA discussions also acknowledged that the data set was insufficient to determine key characteristics such as the object's size, shape, or material composition.

Despite this, the report was widely used as a definitive reference point to dismiss similar military sightings over the past three years.

Internal Disagreements Inside NASA Team

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The documents also highlight disagreement within the NASA review group itself. Some members reportedly raised concerns that the conclusions being drawn in the final report overstated what the data could actually prove. One email suggested that the panel had only reviewed a limited number of cases in detail and warned against broad language that implied multiple UFO sightings had been fully explained.

Another concern raised internally was the absence of engagement with key witnesses, particularly military pilots who had direct experience with the encounters. Critics within the process argued that excluding such testimony weakened the scientific credibility of the conclusions.

These internal tensions point to a process that may have been more constrained than the public was led to believe at the time.

Why the Leaks Matter in 2026

The significance of the leaked emails has grown in 2026 as UAP transparency continues to be a political and scientific issue. The 2023 NASA report was widely cited as a final word on several UFO cases, including GOFAST, and has been used repeatedly to dismiss pilot reports in hearings and media coverage.

However, the new documents suggest that conclusion may have rested on a narrower foundation than previously understood. Lawmakers and researchers are now revisiting whether the original panel had sufficient evidence to draw such definitive conclusions.

As more government files are requested and declassification efforts continue, the GOFAST case has once again become a focal point in the debate over how seriously unexplained aerial phenomena are being studied.