Buzz Aldrin's name has resurfaced in an unexpected corner of the news cycle this week, after newly released Pentagon UFO files in Washington revealed that the Apollo 11 astronaut reported seeing 'strange lights' and at least one sizeable object during the 1969 mission to the moon.

The fresh material comes from declassified Defence Department records on unidentified anomalous phenomena, released on the orders of US President Donald Trump. Among hundreds of videos, photos and transcripts, the documents include post‑mission debriefing notes in which Aldrin calmly described three separate, unusual visual events on the way to the lunar surface and while trying to sleep inside the Apollo 11 cabin.

Buzz Aldrin described 'unusual' phenomena during Apollo 11 mission, UFO docs reveal https://t.co/E4EIilCo9H pic.twitter.com/t2x9KIKy6x — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2026

The first incident Aldrin recalled occurred roughly a day out from Earth, as the spacecraft was heading towards the moon. In the debriefing, he said, 'The first unusual thing that we saw I guess was one day out or something pretty close to the moon. It had a sizeable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it.'

The language is typically measured. There is no talk of 'aliens,' no melodrama, just an experienced test pilot noting an object large enough to warrant a closer look. What that object was remains unspecified in the documents now in the public domain.

Aldrin Describes 'Little Flashes' Inside Apollo 11 Cabin

Aldrin went on to describe what he called an accumulation of odd observations over the next nights in space. He was trying to sleep, he said, with the lights out in the cramped Apollo 11 cabin when something began to nag at his attention.

'The other observation that I made accumulated gradually. I don't know whether I saw it the first night, but I'm sure I saw it the second night,' he told the post‑flight interviewers. 'I was trying to go to sleep with all the lights out. I observed what I thought were little flashes inside the cabin, spaced a couple of minutes apart.'

Buzz Aldrin’s secret UFO files revealed as astronaut spotted 'strange lights' on Moon missionhttps://t.co/k3DMz8xrFN pic.twitter.com/EBSadXJncG — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 10, 2026

Again, there is no leap to an extraordinary explanation. Aldrin describes what he saw, notes that it repeated every few minutes and leaves it on the record. The newly released Pentagon files, as cited in Daily Star, do not include a NASA engineering breakdown of possible causes such as cosmic rays, static discharges or reflections. Without those, anyone trying to retrofit a definitive answer is guessing.

Aldrin also reported a separate bright light that caught the crew's attention. 'I observed what appeared to be a fairly bright light source which we tentatively ascribed to a possible laser,' he said. The use of the word 'tentatively' is doing quiet work there. Apollo astronauts and ground controllers were used to hunting for prosaic explanations before anything else, and the debriefing suggests the crew themselves were looking for a technical cause.

Buzz Aldrin made 'unusual' observations during Apollo 11, according to the UFO files https://t.co/zosU3yewff 🔗 pic.twitter.com/SBWFukZ4GP — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 8, 2026

The fact these remarks sat for decades in government files rather than in public view has given them a charge they might not otherwise have had. Set alongside grainy video clips and stills in the new Pentagon trove, they are being read by some enthusiasts as hints that NASA's most famous crews saw more than they ever let on.

Declassified Files Pull Apollo Missions Into UFO Debate

Aldrin's testimony is not the only Apollo‑era material in the latest release. According to the documents, other missions, including Apollo 12 and Apollo 17, generated their own moments of bafflement in the black sky beyond Earth.

The files cited by the Daily Star include a radio exchange from Apollo 17, the final crewed moon mission, in which an operator tells mission control, 'Now we've got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we manoeuvre.' The hedging in that sentence 'or something' will be instantly recognisable to anyone who has listened to pilots or astronauts talk about things they cannot quite categorise.

The files feature intriguing sightings, such as a bright object making 90-degree turns over Kazakhstan and Buzz Aldrin observing a light source during Apollo 11. https://t.co/HmgZ5f3LA9 — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) May 9, 2026

As the flight continued, the scene outside the windows grew busier. Another crew member, watching from a different angle, tried to put the sight into everyday language. 'There's a whole bunch of big ones on my window down there, just bright,' he radioed. 'It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron's window.'

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In the dry cadence of mission chatter, that is vivid. You can almost picture flashes of light flickering against the endless dark, like stray sparks from a firework.

Crucially, the documents do not label these fragments as alien craft. They simply record what the astronauts reported at the time.

NASA has long maintained that most apparent 'UFO' sightings in orbit or cislunar space can be attributed to ice crystals, insulation, debris, reflections or routine optical effects. The newly released Pentagon material, as presented, does not overturn that stance in any explicit way.

What it does add is texture. One declassified photograph taken from the lunar surface, referenced in the files, appears to show three unexplained glowing dots hanging in the inky sky above the moon. Without the original technical commentary, it is impossible to say whether mission experts considered the dots camera artefacts, stars, stray light or something else entirely. The document dump makes the image available but leaves its meaning largely to the viewer.

Among the UFO files released by the US is testimony from astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who observed a "fairly bright light source" while aboard the Apollo 11 mission. https://t.co/CCcDAmskSp — DW News (@dwnews) May 8, 2026

That ambiguity is why Aldrin's name is now being pulled back into an argument he has spent most of his post‑NASA life avoiding, whether Apollo astronauts 'saw aliens.' The paperwork as quoted does not support that leap. It records 'a sizeable dimension' object, interior 'little flashes' and a 'fairly bright light source,' along with a crew's tentative guess that a laser might be involved.

In other words, it offers more data points, not a revelation. The mystery lies less in Aldrin's words than in what the files do not yet show: the hard engineering notes and closed‑door assessments that might settle, once and for all, what those men really saw on the way to the moon.