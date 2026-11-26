Zach Hickerson, the brother of Hayden Panettiere's former boyfriend Brian Hickerson, has revealed the horrifying moment he realised the actress was unresponsive. He recalled how her face had turned purple as he desperately tried to save her life.

In a new interview with TMZ's Charlie Neff, Zach described arriving at the Airbnb where the former Heroes star and Brian were staying, only to find himself at the centre of a desperate medical emergency that ended with paramedics pronouncing the 36-year-old dead.

Zach Recalls Discovering Hayden Unresponsive

Zach said he initially did not find anything unusual about Hayden's position when he arrived at the rental property. She was sitting with her legs crossed and leaning forward, with her hair covering part of her face.

He assumed she would soon look up and greet him. However, his concern grew when he sat near her and realised she was not moving or responding.

Zach alerted Brian, who then lifted Hayden towards him. It was at that moment that Zach noticed her face had turned purple and realised something was seriously wrong.

According to his account, he immediately called 911 and began performing CPR on the actress, his close friend.

Desperate CPR Attempt

Zach recalled continuing CPR until emergency responders arrived and took over efforts to revive Hayden. He described watching as paramedics and other first responders tried to save her life, while he and Brian waited nearby.

Zach said Brian appeared distraught and in disbelief throughout the ordeal, although he admitted he was too focused on praying for Hayden to fully observe his brother's reaction.

The moment paramedics declared Hayden dead remained particularly painful for Zach. He recalled kneeling near her feet, crying and placing his hand on her leg to say goodbye before leaving the Airbnb.

Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Revealed

Hayden died on 16 August in Greenville, South Carolina, aged 36. Authorities subsequently ruled her death an accidental drug overdose.

The medical findings identified the toxic effects of five substances in her system: fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. The findings established the cause and manner of death as accidental, rather than indicating that another person had been legally found responsible for the tragedy.

Zach Addresses Backlash After Actress's Death

Zach and Brian have faced public criticism following Hayden's death, with the actress's mother, Lesley Vogel, also making allegations against the brothers. Vogel previously told Inside Edition that she believed Brian was responsible for her daughter's death and suggested Zach also felt responsible.

In a separate interview with TMZ, Zach pushed back against the accusations, describing them as unfair while acknowledging that Vogel was grieving her daughter. He also said he understood why people might question whether more could have been done to help Hayden, but described her death as a tragic accident.

Zach Plans Addiction Foundation

Despite the controversy surrounding her death, Zach said he wants to honour Hayden by establishing a foundation to help people struggling with drug addiction.

During his conversation with Neff, he discussed his plans to turn the actress's memory into an opportunity to support others facing similar challenges. He also shared a parable reflecting how he viewed Hayden and the impact she had on the people around her.