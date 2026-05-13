Hayden Panettiere has alleged that Neutrogena moved to terminate her decade-long endorsement deal after she spoke candidly about her postpartum depression on live television, only to be told by her representative that such a dismissal would be illegal.

The Heroes and Nashville actress, now 36, detailed the alleged episode during the 11 May 2026 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, weeks ahead of the 19 May publication of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. Panettiere said that after she first opened up publicly about postpartum depression on Live! with Kelly and Michael in September 2015, Neutrogena's executives allegedly invoked a morality clause embedded in her contract and sought to sever ties on the spot.

Though her representative succeeded in blocking the immediate dismissal, Panettiere alleges Neutrogena chose not to renew her contract the following year and made no contact with her afterwards.

The Morality Clause, the Alleged Phone Call, and a Representative's Intervention

Panettiere first spoke about postpartum depression on Live! with Kelly and Michael in September 2015, describing the condition as 'something completely uncontrollable, and it's really painful, and it's really scary, and women need a lot of support.' She said she had not planned to raise the subject during the interview and did not anticipate any professional repercussion from doing so.

What she allegedly received instead was a call from Neutrogena. 'Neutrogena was a huge part of my life,' she said on the podcast. 'They caught absolutely everything I did, and of all the things that they would fire me over, this was the last thing that I thought they would ever fire me over.'

Hayden Panettiere claims Neutrogena attempted to end her 10-year endorsement deal after she spoke about postpartum depression. pic.twitter.com/8Dvny6bUcL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 12, 2026

She said she was told the brand wished to end the deal based on the morality clause written into her contract, a standard provision in celebrity endorsements designed to allow brands to exit agreements if a spokesperson behaves in a way deemed damaging to the brand's image.

Her representative at the time pushed back immediately. 'When I got that call that Neutrogena wanted to fire me over that, my representative said, that's illegal, you can't do that,' Panettiere recalled. The legal argument held in the short term. Panettiere kept the contract through the end of that year. When renewal discussions came around, she alleges, they did not.

Signed in 2006, Dropped Without a Word: The Silence That 'Broke Her Heart'

Neutrogena signed Panettiere as a spokesperson and brand face in 2006, when she was a teenager. Over the following decade, she appeared in major worldwide advertising campaigns promoting the brand's acne wash and other skincare lines. Her contract carried the weight of a morality clause throughout that period, and she said on the podcast that its reach made itself felt in ways she had not anticipated even before the postpartum episode.

She described the clause's impact in blunt terms during the Jay Shetty interview: 'I was a teenager, and I had all of the paparazzi around me catching all of these gory moments. Every cigarette that I smoked, or bad outfit, or she's looking chunky in a bathing suit. I went through all of that. They were there for everything.' The postpartum discussion, she noted, was the one subject that finally triggered an institutional response.

When her contract expired without renewal and the silence from Neutrogena's team settled in, Panettiere said she was blindsided. 'I had worked with these people for 10 years and I remember not hearing a word from anybody,' she said, becoming emotional during the podcast recording. 'Not a great working with you for 10 years. Not a hope you're good, wish you well. And I remember that really breaking my heart.'

In her forthcoming memoir, she describes the episode plainly: 'Neutrogena cancelled my long-standing contract, and it was yet another blow in a year that had given almost nothing else.' Neutrogena's parent company Johnson and Johnson has not responded to requests for comment made by Yahoo Entertainment, Page Six, or TMZ.

Kaya's Birth, a Traumatic Labour, and the Postpartum Depression Nobody Named

Panettiere gave birth to her daughter Kaya on 9 December 2014 with her then-fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. In a memoir excerpt published by The Cut, she described the birth as medically complicated. 'I laboured with Kaya for 14 hours and was in surgery for three hours after she was born,' she wrote. 'My blood wouldn't clot during my C-section, so doctors had to close the blood vessels in my uterus to prevent me from bleeding out.'

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The weeks that followed were equally difficult. Panettiere said she felt emotionally detached from her newborn and struggled for months to understand what was happening to her. Doctors treated her for alcoholism rather than for postpartum depression, which she said left her feeling 'unfixable' and convinced the condition was permanent. 'It took me probably about 10 months to really realise what it was that was going on, of me researching and figuring it out myself,' she told Jay Shetty.

The decision to speak about postpartum depression publicly in September 2015 came unplanned. Panettiere said the subject 'just came up' during her morning show appearance and that she had no expectation of a negative reaction because, as she put it, she was sharing 'her truth.' The alleged corporate response from Neutrogena that followed reshaped how she understood the stigma around the condition. 'It made me realise exactly what people thought of women who experience postpartum depression,' she told Shetty, 'and how misunderstood it is, how much stigma there is around it.'

This Is Me: A Reckoning, published by Grand Central Publishing, releases on 19 May 2026 and covers her postpartum experience alongside accounts of addiction, domestic abuse, and the 2018 custody arrangement that saw her daughter Kaya move to Ukraine to live with Klitschko.

A brand that signed her as a teenager and watched her grow up in public could not find the words to say goodbye when it mattered most.