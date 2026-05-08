Dianna Russini is reportedly leaning towards giving a tell all interview in the United States in the coming weeks to address her alleged relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, according to sources cited in US and UK reports.

The former NFL insider's life was thrown into turmoil last month after photos emerged of Russini and Mike Vrabel holding hands and embracing at the adults only Ambiente Resort in Sedona, Arizona. Both are married with children, and both publicly denied misconduct, but the images triggered a media storm that is said to have cost Russini her job and pushed Vrabel into publicly acknowledging he is in counselling.

From Sedona To Fallout

The alleged relationship between Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel first erupted into public view when the pair were photographed together at the Arizona resort. The images, showing them hand in hand and hugging, spread quickly online and across outlets covering the NFL.

Vrabel and Russini each rejected claims of wrongdoing, insisting there had been no affair. Even so, the fallout appears to have landed far harder on Russini. While Vrabel avoided league punishment, Russini resigned from her role at The Athletic, despite the outlet initially standing by her in public.

New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/BpPD0ScwBQ pic.twitter.com/xrdqqmgDUC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 7, 2026

According to the Irish Star's summary of the saga, that support faded as internal questions mounted. The report claimed Russini was unable to provide evidence to support her original explanation of the Sedona trip, leaving her position increasingly difficult to sustain before she stepped down.

Read more Mike Vrabel Row Deepens as Dianna Russini Deletes Her X Account Following Hateful Backlash Mike Vrabel Row Deepens as Dianna Russini Deletes Her X Account Following Hateful Backlash

The 43 year old has said little since, aside from a brief online statement confirming her departure from The Athletic. Vrabel, by contrast, remained in post and told reporters during the 2026 NFL Draft that he planned to seek counselling, while acknowledging that his actions had created a distraction for both his family and the team.

Behind the headlines, people said to be close to Russini have painted a picture of a woman absorbing both personal and professional damage at once. The Mirror US, citing unnamed insiders, reported that the fallout from her alleged relationship with Vrabel has taken a 'significant toll', with one source claiming she 'genuinely loved' the Patriots coach.

Tell All Talk Grows

It is against that backdrop that talk of a Dianna Russini tell all has begun to surface. The same Mirror US report claimed Russini wants to 'change the narrative' by telling her side of the story in a controlled and detailed interview rather than allowing it to be shaped by leaks, gossip and paparazzi pictures.

The emotional and domestic risks, however, appear obvious. An insider quoted by the Daily Mail claimed Russini's marriage to Kevin Goldschmidt has been badly shaken by the scandal.

'Her marriage has taken a serious hit, and she's also dealing with the loss of Mike, who she genuinely loved,' the source said.

Goldschmidt, who has largely remained out of public view, is also said to be struggling under the glare of the coverage.

'Her husband has felt sidelined for a long time, and this controversy might be what finally pushes things to a breaking point,' the insider added. 'At the same time, he's dealing with the embarrassment, still cares about her, and would want to find some way to fix things if he can. The emasculation has taken a toll, though.'

Sources quoted in the coverage insist that, despite the strain, neither Goldschmidt nor Jen Vrabel, Mike Vrabel's wife, appears ready to move immediately towards divorce proceedings. Even so, any decision by Russini to sit for a tell all interview could quickly change the mood around both marriages.

One source described her position this way: 'She [Dianna] is making difficult decisions on talking or not, but she is leaning toward talking. She has to get to a better place; she doesn't want to exploit her family anymore negatively. If it is done, it has to be done right. That is where things stand right now.'

None of those claims has been confirmed publicly by Russini, Goldschmidt, Vrabel or Jen Vrabel. Still, the reported thinking fits a familiar pattern in American sports scandals, where the person seen as having lost the most often feels pressure to speak in order to reclaim some control over the story.

Vrabel's Career Under Shadow

While the deepest personal damage appears to have hit Russini, the alleged relationship has also complicated what should have been a significant stretch in Mike Vrabel's coaching career.

The scandal has followed him into a crucial phase with the Patriots, leaving questions about his judgement off the field hanging over what would otherwise have been a straightforward football story. Rather than focusing solely on preparation, leadership and expectations for the coming season, attention has repeatedly drifted back to his private life.

The team, however, is pressing ahead with its schedule. Rookie minicamp is due this weekend, followed by organised team activities from 27 May to 11 June and mandatory minicamp from 15 to 17 June.

Whether a Dianna Russini tell all lands during that window, and what it might reveal about her alleged relationship with Mike Vrabel, could determine whether the story finally begins to settle or whether New England's preparations are dragged back into the tabloid spotlight just as the new season starts to take shape.