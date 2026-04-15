Hana Cross, a model and the former girlfriend of the Beckhams' eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, has broken her silence following Brooklyn's bombshell Instagram stories about his parents.

Previously, Cross decided against speaking out about her experience with the Beckham family after she had received 'heavy messages' from trolls online. But it now appears that she has changed her mind, saying that her time with them has caused her a 'lot of anxiety.' She admitted it's hard not to be 'mentally drawn back into that part of my life' amid their family feud, adding that she doesn't look back on that as a 'fond time.'

Hana and Brooklyn's Relationship

Cross and Brooklyn made their official red-carpet debut in early 2019, but they reportedly began dating in November 2018. Their nine-month romance was famously volatile, frequently making headlines for reasons that had little to do with their glamorous public appearances. Throughout their time together, the couple was often photographed in the midst of heated public arguments.

Consequently, Brooklyn's parents were reportedly 'relieved' when the relationship finally ended. David and Victoria were said to have become 'seriously frustrated' by the consistent stream of negative headlines surrounding the pair's frequent confrontations, the Mirror reported.

The Beckham Family Fallout

In January, Brooklyn accused his parents Victoria and David of prioritising the 'Brand Beckham' over family ties. He also alleged that his parents were trying to 'ruin' his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz by planting false media stories and interfering with their first dance during their wedding day.

Brooklyn also said that he grew up with 'overwhelming anxiety' due to their controlling nature and had chosen to distance himself to protect his mental health and support his wife, adding that doing so made his 'anxiety disappear'.

Brooklyn Beckham has just torched his mum and dad. Absolute scenes. pic.twitter.com/gs96bCjM08 — Alex Davies (@AlexDaviesEnts) January 19, 2026

Read more 10 Photos of Brooklyn Beckham Since Cutting Ties With His Parents And Saying His 'Anxiety Disappeared' 10 Photos of Brooklyn Beckham Since Cutting Ties With His Parents And Saying His 'Anxiety Disappeared'

Time with the Beckhams

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Cross revealed the emotional toll of dating a member of one of the world's most scrutinised families. In the candid interview, Cross revealed 'My time with the family caused me a lot of anxiety, in all honesty.'

She explained that she moved from a quiet farm life straight into London's high-society spotlight, a shift intensified by her connection to the Beckhams.

Looking back, the model admitted, 'There were a lot of warning signs and things that happened during the relationship that, in hindsight, should have made me think and maybe end the relationship or walk away from it a lot sooner than I did.'

'But I was only 20, 21 when we dated,' she continued. 'It's hard to know what's best to do in that situation. No one really knew, and I didn't, really. It wasn't something that I was super-open about, so advice from outside was hard to take.' Cross added that it was a chapter of her life that she 'wanted to move on from.'

Hana Cross Denies NDA Gossip

Cross has also dismissed speculative reports suggesting she was pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) or approached to contribute to a 'tell-all' book about the family.

'I want to say, too, that I've never been pressured or received any warning from them not to speak out about it or say anything about the relationship,' she clarified. 'After it happened, I just wanted to move on and make my own life and my own name for myself.'

Cross also revealed that she was surprised by Brooklyn's post, ' It was a surprise. I guess it shocked his family, too... but it summed up a lot of my own experiences as well and the way that their family as a brand does act.

'But then, nobody knows what's going on behind closed doors. But I do think it's sad that everything had to be put out there on his side, so openly and publicly,' she added.

Cross said that she hopes that the Beckhams will reconcile, 'I think family is extremely important. I'm sure that whatever happens can be healed over time.'