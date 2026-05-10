Supporters of Baldoni have praised his decision to file a countersuit against his co-star after Lively accused him of sexual harassment, among other things, following the settlement of the case between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Now that the case is over, supporters are wondering what the next step will be. There are ongoing claims that Baldoni could appear in a major television interview to discuss the case, or he could write a tell-all about his account of what occurred between him and the 'Gossip Girl' star.

No NDA, No Gag Order for Justin Baldoni

Multiple sources have claimed that Baldoni never signed an NDA, which means that he could discuss the case if he wanted to. Another insider familiar with the lawsuit claimed that Baldoni wants to tell his side of the story because it is important to him. 'Justin plans to tell the whole story. This has been important to him from the beginning,' the source said.

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On X, user Lair of the Manor 2.0 claimed that there is no gag order against Baldoni, which means that he is free to discuss the case as he pleases. However, to say that the actor is already in the process of writing his tell-all book is incorrect.

'Justin Baldoni is now reportedly writing a book and negotiating a major tell-all interview. No NDA. No gag order. No carefully curated silence. Which means he is entirely free to speak... and one suspects Hollywood is suddenly developing a nervous twitch,' the user wrote.

Netizens Show Their Support for Justin Baldoni

Supporters of Baldoni praised him following the settlement, with some describing him as innocent. Others criticised Lively for initiating the dispute and for not receiving the settlement sum she had sought.

X user urbanmyths alluded to Baldoni's neurodivergent and ADHD diagnosis as the reason behind the actor being overly friendly and chatty at times. The actor's supporter accused Lively of taking advantage of Baldoni's weakness and using it against him.

It should be obvious to everyone now that Blake Lively tried to take advantage of a guy who describes himself as neurodivergent which causes him to be overly friendly and sometimes say things that he probably shouldn't, also known as foot in mouth disease which many of us suffer… pic.twitter.com/1dPNmLTcvc — Movies, politics, life. (@urbanmyths) May 9, 2026

'Blake saw Justin Baldoni's niceness as a weakness which she could exploit in order to take over his movie, but nobody who is capable of acting in, directing, editing and producing a hit movie is weak. So when she attacked him he fought back. Sometimes it's the nice people who fight back the hardest,' the fan wrote.

Another supporter expressed confidence that Baldoni would eventually speak publicly about the case and achieve recognition for his work.

Mark my words. Justin Baldoni will find some unknown story that he is inspired by. He will make a film. And will stand on that Oscar stage one day. To a standing ovation for his talent and for his ability to withstand powerful people trying to ruin him. pic.twitter.com/jLXgqXBe80 — 🌹🇨🇦Tambits (@Tambits101) May 9, 2026

'Mark my words. Justin Baldoni will find some unknown story that he is inspired by. He will make a film. And will stand on that Oscar stage one day. To a standing ovation for his talent and for his ability to withstand powerful people trying to ruin him,' the fan wrote.

Blake Lively Criticised

Some users contended that Lively had attempted to damage Baldoni's reputation but had not succeeded.

If she had been a normal person and never made trouble for an innocent man, almost no one would know Baldoni. Hollywood’s mean girl made him famous, everything she did backfired. — Sonja (@sonjaphoto) May 9, 2026

'If she had been a normal person and never made trouble for an innocent man, almost no one would know Baldoni. Hollywood's mean girl made him famous, everything she did backfired,' one person wrote.

That poor man! She really tried to destroy him. I’m glad he had friends who could help him fight back. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) May 9, 2026

'That poor man! She really tried to destroy him. I'm glad he had friends who could help him fight back,' another person commented.

After reaching a settlement, Baldoni opted not to attend the Met Gala, but Lively made an appearance at the awards show. Her attendance was believed to be a strategic move, but her lawyer said that it was all part of the actress's desire to move forward with her life.