Thousands of Democrats gathered in Denver on 12 and 13 November to toast their midterm wins, but critics on the party's left saw a lavish retreat bankrolled by billionaires, exactly the kind of influence Democrats had just campaigned against.

The What's Next summit, an independent event hosted by the centrist group Majority Democrats, became an early preview of the fights that will shape the party's 2028 presidential primary.

A Fancy Retreat

Some progressives saw the event as a lavish, out-of-touch affair bankrolled by billionaires, Axios reported.

'I'm all for celebration, but perhaps a fancy retreat does not exactly meet the tenor of the moment,' said Josh Orton, president of the liberal group Demand Justice and a veteran of Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign.

Majority Democrats is largely backed by billionaire hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel and his wife Susan, The Boston Globe reported. Citing The Wall Street Journal, it said the couple have contributed $20 million (£15.1 million) to efforts to shift the party towards younger moderates.

Food and alcohol were free, and some operatives working on aligned campaigns had their flights and hotels covered by the hosts, the Globe reported.

Press Passes and Protesters

The tensions spilled into the open. Organisers denied press credentials to the progressive outlet the Lever, which had scrutinised the group's donors, World Today Journal reported.

The Lever's founder, David Sirota, accused organisers of retaliating against the outlet over its reporting.

Young protesters heckled House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become Speaker in January, demanding Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and impeachment. Sen. Andy Kim said he understood their anger.

Rep. Ro Khanna, who chaired Sanders' 2020 campaign, delivered one of the gathering's most forceful speeches from the progressive wing. 'I'm all for a big tent, but not a shallow one,' he said, warning that a big tent cannot mean making room for 'organised money'.

Notable absentees included progressive leaders Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Attendees included strategist David Axelrod, former Attorney General Eric Holder and senators-elect James Talarico of Texas and Josh Turek of Iowa.

An Overwhelming Success

Organisers rejected the criticism. Spokesperson Vidhya Jeyadev called the summit, attended by about 3,500 people, 'an overwhelming success' that showed there is no single way to be a Democrat.

Majority Democrats chair Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts opened the event by urging potential candidates to say which donor or ally pressures they would resist, the Globe reported.

The group's agenda featured banning robocalls, ending gerrymandering, an 'AI dividend' from tech companies and a four-day working week.

Potential 2028 contenders including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Sen. Ruben Gallego spoke.

Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu said he was considering a run, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has announced a challenge to Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, also appeared. The gathering followed what the AP described as Democrats' 'best electoral performance in half a century', in reporting carried by PBS.

The party won both chambers of Congress and gained control of at least 12 additional state legislative chambers. Denver is also a finalist to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.