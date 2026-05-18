Timothy Alberino, an investigative writer and commentator known for his work on UFO and paranormal theories, has reignited debate surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena after claiming the United States government possesses recovered 'alien biologics' hidden within highly classified military programmes.

Speaking during an interview on independent media platform Redacted, Alberino claimed crash-retrieval operations involving non-human craft and bodies exist beyond the oversight of elected officials, including the US president. He alleged the most sensitive information linked to unidentified anomalous phenomena, commonly referred to as UAPs, is controlled through private aerospace contractors and deeply compartmentalised defence programmes.

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The comments emerged amid continued public interest in UAP disclosures following recent Pentagon-related document releases. However, Alberino's claims regarding recovered bodies, underground facilities and secret programmes remain unverified, and no publicly available evidence has been produced to substantiate the allegations.

Alberino Discusses UAP File Releases

During the interview, Alberino discussed recent document releases connected to the Trump administration's reported UAP disclosure efforts, describing the current process as a gradual rollout of information intended to familiarise the public with the subject. He argued that the initial files released were 'underwhelming' and claimed more significant material could emerge in future disclosures.

I had an important discussion about Trump's directive for alien disclosure with @RedactedNews



Check it out 👇https://t.co/OoC6w9zzet — Timothy Alberino (@TimothyAlberino) May 16, 2026

Alberino also repeated long-running claims within UFO research communities that some information connected to alleged recovery programmes remains inaccessible even to senior government officials. He alleged that certain operations were designed to avoid congressional oversight through the use of private contractors and highly restricted access systems.

No evidence was presented during the interview to support those assertions, and US defence agencies have not publicly confirmed the existence of programmes involving recovered non-human craft or biological material.

Alberino References 'Alien Bodies'

The most widely circulated section of the interview involved Alberino's claims about alleged eyewitness accounts connected to non-human remains.

During the discussion, he said he had spoken to individuals who claimed to have witnessed 'gray aliens' at supposed crash-retrieval sites, including reports of 'dismembered' bodies and unidentified transparent fluids. Alberino acknowledged that much of the information remained anecdotal but argued that years of whistleblower testimony had convinced him the claims were genuine.

He also referenced previous congressional testimony from former intelligence official David Grusch, who stated in 2023 that the US government had recovered 'non-human biologics'. Grusch's claims attracted international attention but have not been independently verified.

Scientists and mainstream researchers continue to stress that no publicly available physical evidence has confirmed the existence of extraterrestrial life or recovered alien technology.

BREAKING: The released UFO files do not contain any images of alien bodies or any direct evidence of extraterrestrial life. — The General (@GeneralMCNews) May 8, 2026

4 ALIEN LIFES FOUND in non-human craft in US — CIA Stargate chief pic.twitter.com/RQOs83s6Xr — RT (@RT_com) May 17, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel is asked if alien bodies have been recovered by the United States



Sean Hannity: “Do you think we’ve ever recovered alien forms?”



Kash Patel: “I don’t have any information on that specific.”



Hannity says President Trump “clams up” when asked about UFOs. pic.twitter.com/8QEgDYDtvF — UAP James (@UAPJames) May 6, 2026

Congressional Interest Continues

Interest in UAP investigations has grown in Washington in recent years following hearings involving military personnel, intelligence officials and former defence employees.

Several lawmakers, including Representative Tim Burchett and Representative Anna Paulina Luna, have publicly called for greater transparency surrounding classified UAP records and whistleblower protections. Alberino claimed during the interview that divisions remain within government agencies between officials supporting broader disclosure and others seeking to limit public access to information.

Despite continued speculation online, the Pentagon has repeatedly stated that investigations conducted by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office have not produced verified evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

While theories surrounding hidden programmes and recovered bodies continue circulating online, many of the claims remain disputed and unsupported by publicly available evidence.