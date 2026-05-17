The music scene is feeling the loss of Dennis Locorriere, the unmistakeable voice behind 70s band Dr Hook. The singer, celebrated for his soulful, instantly recognisable vocals, died at the age of 76 on 16 May after a long battle with severe kidney disease.

Fans will remember him for that incredibly distinctive sound and for the warmth he brought to every performance. His team shared that he spent his final moments resting peacefully with his family by his side.

Management Confirms The Kidney Disease Battle Of Dennis Locorriere

A formal announcement from his management team detailed the circumstances surrounding his passing and reflected on the medical difficulties he endured out of the public eye.

'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16, 2026,' his representatives stated.

'Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him,' the statement continued. 'He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him,' they added.

Alongside the announcement, his team expressed gratitude to the loyal supporters who stood by him. They issued a formal request for privacy to allow his relatives time to process the loss.

Exploring The Six-Decade Musical Journey And Success Of Dr Hook

Locorriere hailed from Union City, New Jersey, where his passion for musical performance first took root. He later resided permanently in the United Kingdom for 24 years prior to his death.

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Locorriere originally started Dr Hook alongside fellow musicians Ray Sawyer, Billy Francis and George Cummings. The group made their professional debut back in 1971 and quickly found themselves climbing charts all over the world.

Decades after their initial breakthrough, the group proved their enduring appeal. In 2014, their 40‑track compilation album, Timeless, climbed to number 11 on the top 40 chart.

This achievement arrived more than 40 years after the band formed and seven years after their previous top 20 record. Locorriere subsequently launched a solo career. Across his entire musical journey spanning nearly six decades, he produced more than 18 albums in total.

He remained dedicated to live performance, continuing to tour extensively into his 60s. He was also a respected songwriter whose compositions were recorded by Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Olivia Newton‑John and Helen Reddy.

Dedicated Fans And Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute On Social Media

News of his passing triggered mourning across digital platforms. Admirers and colleagues flooded social media to share memories and honour his extensive catalogue of music.

On the platform X, users highlighted the emotional weight of his vocal delivery. One wrote, 'We're so sad to hear of the death of Dennis Locorriere - the legendary voice at the heart of Dr Hook. He was a remarkable performer and we shall miss him.'

The same tribute noted his international background, adding, 'Dennis was born in New Jersey and made his home here in the UK for the last 24 years.' Several news reports confirmed the outpouring of support.

'Safe travels brother, thank you for sharing your art with us,' wrote another dedicated listener. A third fan commented, 'Goodbye Dennis Locorriere 😢,' reflecting the collective sorrow of his audience.

Seeing all the tributes pouring in shows just how much he meant to music lovers. His unforgettable sound and the songs he brought to life will continue to shape the rock and pop world for a long time to come.