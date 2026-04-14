A resurfaced video from 2021 has once again captured internet attention, showing a young woman appearing almost 'possessed' as she struggles with a locked jaw and contorted, clawed hands. While the footage looks like something from a supernatural thriller, the truth is far more grounded and terrifying.

The distressing scene was actually the result of a clubbing nightmare that unfolded after just a few sips of a drink during a night intended to celebrate her legal coming-of-age. Here is everything you need to know about the reality behind Millie Taplin's story.

'Possessed' Viral Video

The footage, which has circulated widely on social media platforms, depicts then 18-year-old Millie Taplin in a state of distressing physical paralysis. Her eyes appear fixed, and her hands are contorted into rigid, claw-like positions. While the visual resembles a scene from a supernatural thriller, the reality was a clinical emergency.

Millie's mother, Clair Taplin, decided to capture the severity of her daughter's reaction to highlight the very real dangers of drink spiking.

Birleşik Krallık’ta Millie Taplin, 18. doğum gününde ilk kez bir gece kulübüne giderken bir yabancı tarafından içki teklif edildi.



Yabancı ona bir kokteyl ikram ederek, “Vodka lemonade, dene bunu” dedi.



Millie bir yudum aldı.



Saniyeler içinde yüzü uyuştu, parmakları kasılarak… pic.twitter.com/wabGi15RRd — Serkan Tanyildizi (@srkntnyldz) April 13, 2026

Speaking about the harrowing sight, Claire told the media that she felt like she had walked into a scene from the horror film 'The Exorcist.' She described her daughter as looking 'possessed,' with her jaw clenched shut and her body completely unresponsive to her surroundings.

Millie Taplin's Clubbing Nightmare after 'Few Sips'

Read more Britney Spears 'Realises She Hit Rock Bottom' and Checks Herself Into Rehab Following her DUI Arrest Britney Spears 'Realises She Hit Rock Bottom' and Checks Herself Into Rehab Following her DUI Arrest

As reported by Sky News, the incident occurred at the Moo Moo nightclub in Southend, Essex, during Millie's first proper night out after turning 18.

The teenager had been enjoying her evening until she was offered a drink by a man she had been speaking with in a group. He reportedly suggested she 'try' a vodka and lemonade. Within roughly ten minutes of taking only two sips, Millie's night took a turn for the worse.

Millie said she started to feel hot and sick and went outside for some fresh air. Shortly after, her vision started to go blurry, and she managed to tell her friends she felt unwell before her motor functions began to fail, leading to her being rushed to the emergency department.

Claire shared that she even reminded her daughters to be careful and not to 'put your drink down,' she continued, 'but I didn't even consider someone buying them a drink.'

Millie Recalls Her Terrifying Experience

Millie recalls the terrifying night, 'I've never felt like that in my whole life,' she said. 'I couldn't really walk, they had to get a wheelchair for me, it was like I was trying to move my legs, but they weren't moving.'

She said that despite her outward appearance of being 'out of it,' Millie remained conscious throughout the experience. During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Millie explained the terrifying sensation of being trapped within her own frame.

'I remember hearing everyone talking about doing blood tests and talking about the other people who have come in,' she added, 'You're so aware, but I couldn't do anything about it, like I had no control and in the video, you can kind of see my sister telling me to hold her hand and in my head, I really felt like I was holding her hand,' but when she looked back at the video, she's not doing it.

Medical professionals who treated the teenager suspected that the drink had been tampered with using two different substances. One drug was intended to paralyse the victim, while the second was designed to render them unconscious. The combination resulted in the unique, frozen state that shocked millions of viewers online.

After spending several hours in the hospital before the effects eventually wore off, leaving her 'completely out of it' the following day, but otherwise physically recovered.