Elon Musk has suffered another setback in his ongoing legal battles involving OpenAI after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by his artificial intelligence company, xAI.

The case concerns OpenAI's acquisition of trade secrets related to xAI's Grok chatbot through a former employee, but the court found insufficient evidence to support those claims. US District Judge Rita Lin ruled on Monday that xAI failed to demonstrate that OpenAI encouraged former xAI senior engineer Xuechen Li to reveal confidential information or that OpenAI employees knew any protected material may have been shared.

The decision brings the lawsuit to an end, with the judge dismissing it with prejudice and stating that any further attempts to pursue the case would be 'futile'. The ruling marks Musk's second legal defeat against OpenAI within a month and adds another chapter to the increasingly bitter dispute between the billionaire entrepreneur and the company he once helped establish.

Judge Rejects xAI's Claims Against OpenAI

The lawsuit, originally filed in September, centred on allegations that confidential information belonging to xAI had been improperly taken when employees left the company to join OpenAI. An earlier version of the case included broader claims alleging the misuse of proprietary information and source code.

After Judge Lin dismissed that version in February, xAI submitted an amended complaint focused largely on the actions of former employee Xuechen Li. According to the filing, Li gave a presentation while being recruited by OpenAI and allegedly discussed information connected to the July 2025 release of Grok 4.

xAI argued that OpenAI was interested in acquiring knowledge about Grok because its forthcoming ChatGPT update 'could not compete' on complex reasoning tasks. The company further claimed that OpenAI was 'lagging' in reinforcement learning and post-training techniques, which Li understood through his work at xAI.

Judge Lin, however, found those arguments unconvincing. In her ruling, she said that asking prospective employees about their previous work was a routine part of the hiring process and did not automatically suggest an effort to obtain confidential information.

'To hold otherwise would potentially expose employers to liability any time they inquire about a candidate's past work,' Lin wrote.

The judge concluded that xAI had not shown OpenAI induced Li to disclose trade secrets or that OpenAI engineers knew he might have revealed confidential information. As a result, she dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, preventing xAI from filing the same claim again.

OpenAI has consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout the case. The company has also stated that Li never worked for OpenAI and that it never obtained any xAI trade secrets.

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Latest Defeat Adds To Musk's Legal Setbacks

Monday's ruling represents Musk's second courtroom loss involving OpenAI in less than four weeks. On 18 May, a federal jury ruled against Musk in a separate lawsuit valued at £110 billion, based on the conversion of the reported $150 billion claim. In that case, Musk accused OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, of abandoning the organisation's original nonprofit mission to enrich themselves.

That defeat, combined with the dismissal of xAI's trade secrets lawsuit, marks a difficult period for Musk's legal efforts against OpenAI.

Following Monday's decision, neither xAI nor its legal representatives immediately responded to requests for comment. OpenAI, however, repeated the position it had taken after the case's earlier dismissal in February.

'This baseless lawsuit was never anything more than yet another front in Mr. Musk's ongoing campaign of harassment,' the company said.

OpenAI's legal team had also pushed strongly for the lawsuit to be thrown out. In court filings seeking dismissal, the company's lawyers argued that OpenAI had no interest in obtaining confidential information from competitors.

'OpenAI does not need or want anyone's trade secrets, especially not from xAI, which is failing in the marketplace and haemorrhaging talent,' the lawyers wrote.

Although the lawsuit against OpenAI has now ended, the dispute surrounding Xuechen Li remains unresolved. Li is facing a separate lawsuit brought by xAI and has denied any wrongdoing.