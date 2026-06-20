Ashley St. Clair has claimed she rejected a $40 million (£31.2 million) offer from Elon Musk to sign a sweeping non-disclosure agreement about their son, telling his wealth manager she would rather raise her two children in a modest studio apartment than be silenced for life. Speaking on 'The Don Lemon Show,' the 27-year-old described how St. Clair claimed the proposal arrived through expiring Signal messages shortly after she gave birth.

The offer, she said, included $15 million (£11.7 million) upfront plus $100,000 (£78,000) a month for 21 years, a total package worth roughly $40 million (£31.2 million). In return, she would never be allowed to disparage Musk or speak about him, his employees or affiliates.

Online Reaction Divides Over St. Clair's Decision

St. Clair told the programme: 'I cannot in good conscience sign this because it wasn't what was right for my children, for myself, for making the moral decision.' She added, 'I would rather go to a studio apartment with both my children than sign this.'

She further said that the decision was difficult because she had cared for Musk and wanted to believe in the public image he presented. 'I wanted that version that he presents to be true,' she said, describing Musk as someone she had viewed as a figure working towards something bigger than himself.

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The interview quickly triggered debate online, with supporters and critics focusing on whether rejecting such a large payment strengthened or weakened her claims.

Bethany, an online commentator posting as @BUnderTheWoods, questioned why St. Clair would reject a financial settlement after previously acknowledging Musk's wealth played a role in their relationship. 'What's weird is that she admits that his $ was a factor in choosing him, but wouldn't accept the payoff. It's contradictory,' Bethany wrote.

Others argued that refusing the agreement showed St. Clair was willing to accept personal and financial consequences. Annika Jost, a political commentator on X, said she had not personally met St. Clair but believed rejecting the agreement was possible. 'I wouldn't sign an NDA and would turn down $40 million,' Jost wrote, while adding that St. Clair should still receive child support if Musk is the father.

Critics questioned whether St. Clair's public accusations were supported by evidence. Alladdin, a commentary account on X, wrote that 'serious allegations require serious proof,' arguing that claims involving Musk should be backed by evidence.

A separate post by gameOVERX (@XREVOemag) framed the interview as strategic rather than evidentiary, writing: 'Translation: Musks baby-momma, turned down $40 million, likely to hold out for more money... Now she will try and be a pain in his ass.'

TRANSLATION: Musks baby-momma, turned down $40 million, likely to hold out for more money. And since that didnt happen she is now trying to spin it as "I couldnt keep quiet about corruption".



Now she will try and be a pain in his ass. — gameOVERX (@XREVOemag) June 5, 2026

Similar Arrangements Reported in the Past

According to a Wall Street Journal report from April 2025, Musk's wealth manager, Jared Birchall, told St. Clair during the call that similar financial and secrecy agreements had been negotiated with other mothers of Musk's children. He described such arrangements as standard practice to protect Musk's privacy and avoid disputes over public disclosures. The WSJ report did not confirm the specific terms of any offer made to St. Clair.

Details of any agreements involving other mothers have not been publicly confirmed. Musk has children with several women, including musician Grimes and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, although many details about his private family arrangements have remained out of public view.