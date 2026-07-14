Elon Musk's baby mama Ashley St. Clair says she feels 'deep remorse' for her past transphobic comments after walking away from a decade inside MAGA, in remarks made on a podcast published on 10 July. The 27-year-old influencer, who shares a son with Musk, said her political and personal unpicking has left her questioning the legacy she is leaving for her children.

Ashley St. Clair And The MAGA Break

St. Clair has spent years on the conservative media circuit, but in recent months she has described herself as increasingly disillusioned with the movement that helped build her profile. Reporting and interviews published this year have shown her criticising MAGA politics, calling it a 'cult,' and stepping further away from the online right she once amplified.

The latest comments came during an appearance on The Recount podcast, where she revisited both her political past and her relationship with Musk. According to the interview, she said she had been involved in MAGA for 'almost 10 years' and admitted she had done 'a few things,' including, as she put it, 'Elon Musk.'

That bluntness matters, because St. Clair was not speaking like someone polishing an old image. She sounded more like someone trying to pry open a door she had spent years keeping shut.

She said she had gone through a 'genuine deconstruction' and had started asking herself what sort of example she was setting for her children.

Ashley St. Clair On Remorse

St. Clair said the shift became personal after a transgender fan reached out to her on X and asked whether she regretted her earlier comments. She said she replied that she felt 'deep remorse' for her role, especially after reflecting on the harm she believed she had caused to disadvantaged communities.

She also said she did not know how to make a formal apology to the trans community without causing what she called 'right wing hysteria.' So she put out what she described as a genuine apology and invited feedback on how to make amends. It is messy stuff, and she did not pretend otherwise.

The point of the apology, at least as she framed it, was not simply reputational repair. St. Clair tied it to her family, saying her son's sister is trans and now closer to her own orbit. That reference was to Vivian Wilson, Musk's estranged daughter, who came out in 2020 and legally changed her name and gender in 2022.

Musk, The NDA And The Family Fallout

The Musk connection, inevitably, hangs over everything. St. Clair has previously said she was offered a multimillion-dollar non-disclosure agreement after the birth of their son, and in an earlier interview she claimed the figure was $40 million.

It was reported that she also described a separate offer involving $15 million and monthly payments over 20 years, though those claims remain her account rather than independently confirmed fact.

Musk's camp has publicly disputed elements of that narrative, including the money said to have been offered. What is clear is that St. Clair and Musk have been locked in a bitter public split, with the relationship moving from private to very public, very quickly, and then into the usual swamp of online accusations, legal tension and ugly commentary.

That is the backdrop to why her words about trans issues now land with extra force. In May, St. Clair attacked Musk online after he repeated the line that the 'woke mind virus killed my son,' a reference to Vivian Wilson.

She told him to stop tweeting about his children in that way and warned that his posts amounted, in her view, to a promotion of violence against trans people.

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What St. Clair Is Saying Now

There is a certain wild irony here. A woman once embedded in MAGA politics is now publicly distancing herself from the very rhetoric she once echoed, and doing it in the middle of a family feud with one of the world's most visible men.

She is not asking anyone to pretend that history vanished. She is saying, quite plainly, that it did not.

The strongest detail in her recent remarks is not the headline-grabbing admission itself, but the way she framed the change as a reckoning with her children and the damage of public speech. Whether that lands as accountability or as late-stage image repair will depend on who is listening. Probably both, which is how these things usually go.

What does seem certain is that St. Clair now wants the story of her political past told in a different key. Not as an online character arc, but as a live dispute over responsibility, family and the cost of saying cruel things in public. And in the Musk universe, nothing stays private for long.