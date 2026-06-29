Nicki Minaj sparked a fresh row over free speech on Saturday 27 June when she used X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, to wish him a happy birthday and thank him for 'saving free speech' in a selfie post shared with her millions of followers worldwide.

The birthday tribute came just weeks after Minaj made a surprise appearance at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, during a livestream about the company's planned Starship V3 launch. The Queens rapper has been leaning ever more publicly into her support for Musk, and her latest post knitted together two of his worlds, the rocket engineer and the self‑styled defender of online speech.

Minaj wrote, 'Thank you for saving free speech, Elon,' alongside a smiling photo of the pair, adding: 'Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉 Love always 🤎 From Gag City & the Barbz! 🩷🎀.' Within minutes, screenshots of the message jumped across other platforms where users debated what, exactly, Musk had 'saved,' and whether Minaj's praise was bold, naïve or just good business.

The 'Free Speech' Brand

To recall, Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, repeatedly pitching the site as a global town square for free speech. He has rolled back many of the content moderation rules that were in place before his takeover and positioned himself as a kind of renegade publisher, happy to test legal and social limits of what can be said online.

Minaj, meanwhile, has become one of X's loudest celebrity users. She uses the platform to promote her music, talk directly to her Barbz fanbase and fire off rapid‑reaction posts about politics, pop culture and the music industry. In an interview with TIME, she said her increasingly outspoken stance had been shaped by her own run‑ins with law enforcement and public officials, including repeated swatting incidents, a reminder that online speech does not stay online for long.

Thank you for saving free speech, Elon.

Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉

Love always 🫶🏽

From Gag City & the Barbz! 🩷🎀 pic.twitter.com/TuiNTkHxjS — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 28, 2026

Her appearance on SpaceX's Starship V3 livestream in Texas, which pre‑dated the birthday post, underlined how close she has grown to Musk's orbit. Joining the broadcast from Starbase, she told viewers: 'Major shout out to Elon. Thank you for everything you're doing for humanity.' She then urged fans to tune in for what she billed as a historic moment.

That launch was scrubbed because of technical problems, but Minaj did not sound remotely deflated. The next day she was back on X as SpaceX successfully lifted off on another mission, posting: 'Lets's Go @SpaceX!!! You guys are pretty freaking amazing. Wow. Congratulations on the successful launch — and to many, MANY more.'

Free Speech on X, Through a Celebrity Lens

The news came after months in which Minaj stood out as one of X's most active high‑profile accounts. Her praise for Musk's approach lands in the middle of a much bigger and more complicated argument over what free speech actually means on his platform.

Musk has insisted that X is committed to what he calls 'free speech, not free reach,' saying users are free to post lawful content but that the platform can limit how widely some posts circulate. Critics, including civil rights advocates and some researchers, argue that the relaxation of rules has allowed harassment and hate speech to flourish. Supporters counter that previous moderation systems were opaque and biased, and claim Musk's changes have levelled the playing field.

Minaj did not get into that detail. Her post boiled it down to a simple thank you and a birthday greeting, but because she has one of the most mobilised fan bases in music, her framing matters. When someone with her reach tells hundreds of millions of people that Musk 'saved free speech,' it legitimises his narrative for fans who may not follow the policy debates at all.

There was, predictably, backlash. While Minaj's X post itself is not reproduced with public comments in the material available, it is the kind of message that usually splits timelines into those applauding her for speaking her mind and those accusing her of overlooking the harms they associate with Musk's leadership. IBTimes UK could not independently verify the full range of online reaction to this latest post, so take everything lightly, but the pattern is familiar from previous celebrity endorsements of divisive tech figures.

A Calculated Alignment, or Just Birthday Stuff?

Minaj's praise fits into a longer line of artists picking sides in Silicon Valley's ongoing culture war. Aligning with Musk lets her tap into his fan community and his platforms, from rockets to recommendation algorithms. It is also consistent with her own brand, which has long leaned on the idea of speaking bluntly and refusing to be censored, sometimes to the fury of critics.

ICKY nicki...displaying her White maga Worship

Your family member(s) in jail???

Need a pardon from the pedo, you pathetic pos??

86 47 🖕🫶🖕



Back the REAL BLUE,

vote DEMOCRAT 💙🎀💙 — Tommy Fulton (@TomF07130134) June 29, 2026

Minaj previously said her dealings with authorities had made her more determined to call out what she sees as abuses of power. To her, Musk may look less like a billionaire owner of a giant platform and more like a rare ally willing to let her say what she likes without corporate squeamishness. Whether that perception holds up under scrutiny is another matter.

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What happened next was less about one birthday selfie and more about how often Minaj chose to publicly back Musk's decisions as owner of X. She has already used the platform to amplify a SpaceX launch and now to reframe his stewardship as an act of civic rescue. If she keeps going, she ends up as something like an unofficial cultural ambassador for his free speech project.

Musk, for his part, has every incentive to encourage that. Having a superstar rapper tell her fans he is 'saving free speech' is a marketing win he could not buy, whatever he paid for Twitter back in 2022. Whether it convinces sceptics that X is really a safe and open space is a tougher question entirely, and one a single viral birthday message cannot answer.