Ashley St. Clair's best-known claim here is not just that Elon Musk fathered her child, but that the money he says he has sent is not the same as the financial pressure she says she is now under.

In a podcast launch and a fresh round of interviews, the influencer said she is 'getting evicted' while Musk has publicly said he gave her $2.5 million (£1.89 million) upfront and is sending $500,000 (£378,375.00) a year.

How The Elon Musk And Ashley St. Clair Relationship Began

St. Clair has said the relationship with Elon Musk began in the most modern way imaginable. Speaking on The Don Lemon Show, she recalled that the Tesla and SpaceX chief 'slid into my DMs on Twitter' in 2023, back when the platform had only just become X.

Their first in‑person meeting, she told Lemon, came while she was doing an interview for The Babylon Bee, the conservative Christian satire site where she once worked. After that, in her words, 'we just continued the relationship from there' and, almost a year later, decided to have a child.

St. Clair said there was no prenup, no written agreement and, unlike other visitors to Musk's home, she was never asked to sign a non‑disclosure agreement.

She described hearing from mutual friends that they had been required to sign NDAs at his house and found it 'really interesting' that she was not. Musk has not publicly addressed those specific claims.

The 27‑year‑old gave birth to Romulus in 2024. Musk did not attend the birth and was not initially listed on the birth certificate, according to court filings cited in multiple interviews with St. Clair.

In early 2025, she filed a paternity petition to have him legally recognised as the father; a Labcorp test later confirmed his paternity at 99.9999%.

'Bad Advice' And A 'Career Suicide' Year

The newest twist in the saga arrived when Ashley St. Clair launched her own podcast, Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair, on Musk's own platform on 18 August 2025. The debut episode doubles as a confessional about her finances and a pointed piece of commentary on the man she is suing.

'Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained, I've decided to start a podcast,' she told listeners at the top of the show, filmed in the bedroom of her Manhattan flat.

She made no attempt to pretend the decision was some grand media strategy.

'I'm not starting this because I think my big‑brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity,' she said, taking a swipe at better‑funded right‑wing commentators. 'I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale.'

Then came the line that lit up X and tabloid headlines.

'Also, I'm getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 (£7,567.50) to do an ad read. So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket.'

Inside The Money Fight Between Elon Musk And Ashley St. Clair

St. Clair has alleged that Musk initially offered her a massive settlement package if she stayed quiet about Romulus' paternity. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in April, she said the billionaire proposed $15 million (£11.35 million) and $100,000 (£75,675) a month in support on condition she did not reveal he was the father.

She told the paper she turned that down because she feared it would make her son feel illegitimate and leave them exposed if something happened to Musk before the boy turned 21.

Later, in exchanges on X, St. Clair claimed that after she went public about the baby, Musk 'withdrew' most of the support he had been sending. She has alleged payments were cut from $100,000 to $40,000 (£75,675 and £30,270) and then $20,000 (£15,135) a month, and that a scheduled payment did not arrive on 11 April, one day after the Journal approached Musk for comment.

A reduced $20,000 (£15,135) transfer arrived on 15 April, hours before publication, she said.

Musk pushed back publicly in March, telling his more than 100 million followers on X that 'despite not knowing for sure' whether Romulus was his child, he had given St. Clair $2.5 million (£1.89 million) and was 'sending her $500k/year'.

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

She replied directly, accusing him of refusing to take a paternity test before birth and insisting the money was not some personal gift.

'You weren't sending me money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary... until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for disobedience,' she wrote. 'But you're really only punishing your son.'

The child support dispute sits alongside a wider legal battle. St. Clair is suing for sole custody of Romulus. Musk has said he will seek full custody, announcing that plan in January after she posted statements in support of the transgender community, which he claimed suggested she 'might transition a one‑year‑old boy.'

From 'Provided' Penthouse To Eviction Threat

St. Clair has also made detailed claims about the lifestyle Musk allegedly facilitated, and how fast it has unravelled.

The influencer, who was born in Florida and raised in Colorado, now lives in New York City with Romulus and her older child from a previous relationship.

In interviews with the New York Post, she said Musk had 'provided' her with a high‑rise flat in Manhattan's Financial District, close to City Hall.

Property records cited in US coverage show the three‑bedroom, two‑bathroom apartment, with floor‑to‑ceiling windows and skyline views, was last leased in April 2024 for about $15,350 (£11,616) a month. Her social media posts place her there from at least May that year, several months before Romulus' birth.

Now, on her own account, she is struggling to pay for it. On her podcast she said flatly that she is 'getting evicted.'

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Musk is also the father of 13 other children, whom he shares with three other women.

Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer and author, has been locked in a bitter paternity and custody battle with Musk since publicly revealing on X in February that the tech billionaire is the father of her infant son, Romulus.

She has accused him of slashing child support and using money to 'maintain control and punish' her, while Musk has responded on his own platform by insisting he has been generous and, at least initially, was 'not knowing for sure' if the boy was his.