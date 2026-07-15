Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has unveiled the final design for a new commemorative $1 coin featuring Donald Trump, a move that thrusts the administration into a fresh constitutional clash despite a recent courtroom victory for the currency project.

Appearing on Fox News, Bessent revealed the updated portrait, which pivots from previous side-profile sketches to a front-facing image of the president, alongside the dates '1776-2026' to honour the United States' 250th anniversary. This unveiling comes directly on the heels of a federal judge dismissing a lawsuit seeking to block the coin's production on the grounds that it violated 31 U.S.C. § 5114, which restricts the use of a living president's image on official coinage.

While the administration claims historical precedent, citing figures like Calvin Coolidge and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, critics argue the move represents a profound breach of federal statute. As the Treasury prepares a small, exclusive run of high-value gold collectors' items, the unresolved legal arguments and the controversial aesthetic shift have ensured the coin remains a symbol of deep political division.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach originally confirmed in October 2025 that Trump would feature on the currency to mark the semiquincentennial, celebrating the 250th anniversary. He took to X to declare: 'These first drafts honouring America's 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real.'

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Examining The Trump Commemorative Coin Design

The actual coin presented by Bessent places the president from a front-facing perspective, marking a pivot from preliminary sketches that showed his side profile. The word 'Liberty' stretches across the top rim, while 'In God We Trust' rests alongside the portrait. The years '1776-2026' anchor the bottom edge. The reverse side of the coin was not visible during the broadcast. In earlier scrapped mock-ups, there was a proposed image of Trump with his hand raised at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on 13 July 2024, after surviving an assassination attempt.

It is worth noting the distinction in the production run. While the general $1 coins celebrate the anniversary, a highly exclusive batch of just 47 gold coins is slated for production. Each unit will be individually machined to hold roughly 19.7 ounces of gold, pushing the estimated material value of a single coin to $90,000. The Treasury classifies these specific pieces as collectors' items rather than standard currency, yet placing a living politician on American coins has triggered intense backlash among Democrats and coin collectors.

Legal Fights Over The Trump Commemorative Coins

In March, retired Portland lawyer James Rickher launched a legal bid to permanently halt production. His lawsuit argued the tribute violated 31 U.S.C. § 5114, a specific section of the U.S. code governing coin design. The legislation dictates that no coin issued under the relevant subsection may bear the image of a living former or current president. It also bans the depiction of any deceased former president during a two-year window immediately following their death.

The law states specifically: 'No head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead, and no portrait of a living person may be included in the design on the reverse of specified coins.'

That courtroom challenge ultimately collapsed in June after enduring multiple systemic delays. Judge Karin J. Immergut, a Trump appointee from his first term, ruled that Rickher failed to demonstrate he would suffer any personal harm from the minting process. Because he lacked sufficient legal standing, Immergut dismissed the case.

IBTimes UK notes that the court did not rule on whether the coin actually breaches federal law, leaving the core legal question unresolved.

Historical Precedents For Living Figures On Currency

Administration officials maintain that there is a historical precedent for depicting living people on coins. A federal arts commission, the Commission of Fine Arts, stacked with members handpicked by Trump, signed off on the final design. Beach defended the choice in a subsequent public statement, saying that as the nation approaches its 250th birthday, officials are thrilled to prepare coins representing the enduring spirit of American democracy.

He added that there is 'no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving president, Donald J Trump.'

In legal filings responding to the dismissed lawsuit, the US Mint highlighted multiple instances of living figures appearing on domestic currency. Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of the Special Olympics, was alive when she graced a commemorative coin in 1995. Furthermore, Thomas Kilby was minted onto the 1921 Alabama Centennial Half Dollar while actively serving as governor.

Bessent referenced this historical trivia during his television broadcast. He specifically pointed to a coin minted a century ago for the nation's 150th anniversary to justify the current administration's actions. 'During the 150th, there was a Calvin Coolidge coin, so we can put living people's images on a coin,' Bessent told Fox News.

Whether these precedents hold up under closer scrutiny remains to be seen. Critics contend that commemorative currency must still adhere to the spirit of the law, which is intended to prevent the idolisation of sitting leaders on public money.

As the production line prepares to strike the gold issues, the coin stands not just as a 250th-anniversary tribute, but as a lightning rod for the continuing arguments over the limits of executive power.