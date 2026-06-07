Donald Trump's visibly bruised hands have reignited health questions despite his physician declaring his May physical examination 'perfect'. The president was photographed with bruised and swollen hands during recent public appearances.

Visible bruising and leg swelling can stem from a range of causes, including medications, vascular issues or clotting disorders. Calls have been made for transparent reporting rather than brief official statements.

Trump Health Concerns Mount Over Bruised Hands

President Donald Trump has shown noticeably bruised hands that have captured public attention. The discolouration appears on the back of his hands with visible veins and crinkling skin.

White House officials say the president's hands appeared bruised from frequent handshaking combined with an aspirin regimen. The president takes 325mg of aspirin daily for cardiovascular protection.

Physical Exam Results Contradict Visual Evidence

Dr Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, released a medical memo stating Trump remains in excellent health. The report followed a three-hour examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in May.

Read more Trump Health Update 2026 Says Excellent Health but Reveals Leg Swelling and Benign Hand Bruising as POTUS Needs Physical Activity and Diet Trump Health Update 2026 Says Excellent Health but Reveals Leg Swelling and Benign Hand Bruising as POTUS Needs Physical Activity and Diet

The physician confirmed the President experienced slight lower leg swelling alongside benign bruising of the hands. Barbabella described the leg swelling as chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in people over the age of 70.

Trump announced his physical went 'perfectly' during an interview. He offered no additional details about what doctors observed during the examination.

The medical report indicated Donald Trump has gained 14 pounds since his previous examination. His total weight now stands at 238 pounds (108kg) according to the White House physician's memo.

Bruised Hands Explained by Medical Team

A CNN report noted that aspirin use can make skin more fragile. The president's aspirin dosage exceeds standard preventive recommendations by four times.

Photos from the Davos Economic Forum showed a heavily bruised left hand on Trump in January. The White House said the president bumped his hand on furniture during a signing ceremony in Switzerland.

Dr Barbabella's memo stated Trump passed all cardiac function tests during the Walter Reed examination. Neurological and pulmonary function assessments also returned normal results according to official records.

The president's physician recommended increased physical activity and continued weight loss following the evaluation. Diet modifications were suggested to address the weight gain observed during the examination period.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who previously treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, told CNN the daily aspirin regimen 'lacks logic'. He said the dosage creates a risk of bleeding without delivering additional cardiovascular benefit over the lower recommended dose.

Public Reaction to Health Speculation

Aaron Rupar, political journalist and correspondent, shared observations about Trump's visible battered hand during recent public appearances, highlighting the contrast between medical reports and visual evidence.

Trump's hand was looking discolored and swollen today on Air Force One



(Samuel Corum/Getty) pic.twitter.com/cn6YmW1a1M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2026

X user HamEggsnSam posted observations about Trump's battered hands and swelling that has sparked fresh health speculation online despite the physician's declaration of a 'perfect' physical exam.

After watching more evidence and analysis emerge, it looks like Trump had another stroke or TIA 10 days ago.



With each successive stroke/TIA his mortality risk basically doubles. He’s on at least number 3 or 4 at this point.



With him being 80, having congestive heart failure,… https://t.co/lx9KE1qURc — Green Eggs-n-Sam (@HamEggsnSam) June 6, 2026

Another X user posted side-by-side comparison images of Trump's hands from different public appearances, drawing attention to visible changes in hand appearance over recent months.

I get a kick how Trump owns maga and gets them to pretend his hand is the healthiest hand they've ever seen and there isn't any make-up plastered all over the spot that's rotting.

🤣 pic.twitter.com/yGGErRTKDx — Minou Noire (@NoireMinou) June 5, 2026

Online discussions have focused on whether the battered appearance indicates underlying cardiovascular or blood clotting issues. Health commentators note the visible symptoms warrant continued public scrutiny given Trump's age.

The White House press secretary dismissed speculation as unfounded during a recent briefing. Karoline Leavitt called the health concerns 'baseless' and reiterated the physician's excellent health assessment.

Polling data suggests 44 per cent of Americans believe Trump is in good enough physical health to serve. That figure represents a 10 per cent decline since September, according to recent surveys.

The medical memo released in May represents Trump's third official physical exam during his second term. Previous examinations occurred at Walter Reed following his inauguration in January 2025.