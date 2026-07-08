Donald Trump told a room full of NATO leaders that America's aircraft carrier had come under fire from the 'Islamic Republic of Japan', a nation that has not fired a shot at the United States since 1945.

The 79-year-old president made the remark on 8 July 2026 during a press appearance in Ankara, Turkey, seated alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He appeared to be describing an Iranian missile barrage aimed at the USS Abraham Lincoln, but repeatedly substituted Japan for Iran without correcting himself. The gaffe has reignited a long-running debate over the ageing president's mental sharpness.

The Ankara Remark

Trump was fielding a question about whether Europe could manufacture Patriot missile interceptors under licence for Ukraine when he pivoted to an anecdote about the Abraham Lincoln, calling it one of the most beautiful and biggest carriers in the world.

'We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan,' Trump said, according to a transcript of the exchange. 'They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour.'

He went on to claim every missile was intercepted, mostly by Patriot batteries, using the anecdote to make the case for continued US defence sales. Iran's official name is the Islamic Republic of Iran; Japan has no role in the ongoing US-Iran conflict and has not fired on American forces in nearly a century, since its defeat in the Second World War and subsequent transformation into one of Washington's closest allies. No confirmed incident matches the 111-missile scenario Trump described.

Trump: "We had 11 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan" pic.twitter.com/FUOFLVZiKh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

Renewed Scrutiny Over the President's Fitness

The clip spread rapidly on social media, with commentators and Democratic lawmakers seizing on it as fresh evidence of decline. Political commentator Vince Wilson wrote that the 25th Amendment 'couldn't be clearer', referencing the constitutional provision allowing the vice president and cabinet officials to declare a president unable to discharge his duties.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin has pushed the issue before. In a formal letter, Raskin pressed White House physician Sean Barbabella for a fuller neurological evaluation, saying experts have repeatedly warned the president is exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline.

The Ankara gaffe is not isolated. In January at Davos, Trump mistakenly called Greenland 'Iceland' and required Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to remind him of the name of his own father's medical condition, ultimately supplying the word 'Alzheimer's' herself. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in February found 61 per cent of Americans believe Trump has become erratic with age, while 49 per cent do not think he is mentally sharp enough to handle the presidency.

The 25th amendment couldn’t be any clearer. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) July 8, 2026

Trump appears to be lacking in cognitive clarity, referring to the "Islamic Republic of Japan"... A comprehensive mental evaluation by credible doctors, rather than those who are on DJT's payroll for favors, should begin as soon as he returns to the United States... -DW — DeSota (@desota) July 8, 2026

Trump’s Frontotemporal dementia has progressed to the point where he doesn’t recognize his mistakes and correct himself. There are huge gaps in his cognition. Think of a computer from the 1990s with a corrupted hard drive. He’s at 20%. His enablers are criminals and will pay for… https://t.co/CrrQCJqhnY — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 8, 2026

Doctors, Family, and the White House Respond

Medical commentators have weighed in repeatedly. Dr Vin Gupta, an NBC News medical analyst, said Trump's habit of publicly boasting about repeat Montreal Cognitive Assessment results is not the reassurance the president believes it to be, noting that patients who take the test so frequently are typically being monitored for early-stage impairment.

Psychologist Dr John Gartner has argued the president is showing a 'massive increase' in clinical signs consistent with dementia, pointing to rambling speech and mid-sentence topic changes. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, told CNN's Erin Burnett she has observed the same pattern she once saw in her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr, who died with Alzheimer's-related dementia. In her view, it is 'rapidly getting worse'.

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The White House has consistently rejected the criticism. Spokesperson Liz Huston previously told reporters Trump is 'the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history', while Trump himself has repeatedly cited his cognitive test scores, writing on Truth Social in January that doctors found him in 'PERFECT HEALTH' after acing the exam for a third consecutive time.

The White House had not issued a fresh statement addressing Wednesday's 'Islamic Republic of Japan' remark at the time of writing.

Whether dismissed as a slip of the tongue or read as symptomatic of something deeper, the moment has ensured that Trump's mental fitness, not the substance of his message on missile defence, is what Ankara will be remembered for.