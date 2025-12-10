A 20-year-old internet personality dissecting strangers' faces on camera would once have sounded niche. Now, Braden Peters, better known as Clavicular, sits at the centre of a fast-growing looksmaxxing scene that treats his assessments as a kind of blueprint for male self-improvement.

To his followers, he is a rare voice spelling out harsh appearance hierarchies that other influencers avoid; to his critics, he is a polarising figure whose methods cross ethical lines when taken offline. His recent decision to inject his 17-year-old girlfriend with cosmetic peptides live on Kick has turned an already controversial creator into a central case study of what happens when that culture moves into real bodies, in real time.

How Clavicular Became A Looksmaxxing Mentor

Looksmaxxing, the subculture that helped launch Clavicular, emerged from incel forums in the 2010s, where users swapped advice on 'maximising' their looks to gain social and romantic leverage. It spans basic routines like skincare and gym work but also more extreme tactics such as limb-lengthening surgery, steroid use and so-called 'hardmaxxing' efforts that promise radical change rather than small upgrades.

Clavicular has built his brand on treating facial structure as destiny, offering granular commentary on jawlines, cheekbones and what he calls 'recessed mandibles'. He has rated celebrities with the same severity he applies to his viewers, famously giving Michael B. Jordan a 3.5/10 and presenting that score as an objective, almost clinical verdict rather than a hot take.

Positioning himself as someone who underwent a dramatic glow-up through strict looksmaxxing routines, he markets his transformation as evidence that discipline and aggressive self-optimisation can overturn genetic disadvantages. He now appears across TikTok, Kick and YouTube, where his clips are shared and dissected by fans and critics alike.

Why Young Men Treat Him Like A Prophet

Clavicular's pull for young men is that he makes looks feel like a problem with clear steps, not something left entirely to luck. Instead of hazy 'work on yourself' advice, he gives them numbers, checklists and short, sharp verdicts that make dating and attraction feel like something they can study, measure and slowly improve.

He has also borrowed heavily from the wider manosphere, aligning himself with figures like Andrew Tate, Ed Matthews and HStikkytokky while talking about traditional roles and what a 'high-value' man should look and act like. That mix of strict beauty rules and lifestyle guidance has turned him, for many in his audience, from just another streamer into someone they listen to as if he is a coach or even a guide.

Clavicular almost made her cry after rating her a 3 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sBknkr4W5h — Fresh Updates (@tinkaboutdis) November 20, 2025

Kick Injection Stream Sparks Legal And Ethical Questions

But the live-streamed injection went far beyond his usual on-screen commentary. The stream instantly set off alarms about consent and basic medical safety, especially given the clear power gap in a relationship where he had already gone online and pushed his girlfriend to walk away from college.

Viewers and commentators quickly accused him of exploiting a minor, glamorising risky procedures and potentially engaging in the unlicensed practice of medicine. Dozens of viral posts described the footage as 'heartbreaking,' 'evil,' and 'deeply disturbing,' arguing that the stream showed how quickly online self-improvement rhetoric can slide into real-world experimentation on vulnerable people.

Streamer Clavicular, who’s on a looksmaxxing journey, helps his 17 year old girlfriend with her face filler

pic.twitter.com/PaC51XcEF2 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 21, 2025

What Clavicular's Rise Means For Looksmaxxing Culture

For supporters, the controversial streamer profile still represents someone prepared to say what others will not about modern beauty standards and male insecurity. They argue that his strict frameworks give direction to young men who feel ignored or mocked elsewhere online.

For critics, the injection incident confirms that looksmaxxing has shifted from edgy self-help content to a risky ecosystem where appearance-obsessed influencers can normalise invasive procedures on camera. Whether this becomes a turning point that prompts platforms to tighten rules, or simply another scandal in an increasingly extreme digital environment, Clavicular's trajectory shows how quickly a niche aesthetics guru can be elevated into a kind of prophet for a generation searching for certainty.