Netflix's The Hunting Wives delivers another devastating twist in its second season, as Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman) finds herself at the centre of a shocking confrontation that ends with Brad (George Ferrier) dead. However, viewers familiar with May Cobb's original novel may be wondering whether the same tragedy happens in the book.

The answer is no. Margo does not shoot Brad in the novel. In fact, the Netflix adaptation has significantly changed the characters' fates, with the second season moving further away from the source material and creating an entirely different storyline for the troubled family.

Series creator Rebecca Perry Cutter has now explained why Brad's death was necessary, defending the decision as an important consequence of the events that unfolded during the first season.

Does Margo Shoot Brad in May Cobb's Book?

No. The confrontation between Margo and Brad in the sixth episode of Season 2 does not happen in Cobb's 2021 novel.

The original book takes a very different direction, particularly regarding the murder of teenage girl Abby and the relationship between Margo (Margot in the book), Jill and Brad.

In Cobb's story, Jill is revealed as Abby's killer. She murders the teenager because she disapproves of her relationship with Brad, particularly after discovering that Abby is pregnant and refuses to have an abortion.

Jill also discovers Margot's affair with her teenage son, leading to another devastating confrontation.

Rather than Margot shooting Brad, Jill kills Margot to protect Brad and conceal the truth about their relationship.

Sophie eventually pieces together what happened, while Callie intervenes when Jill attempts to kill her. Callie holds Jill at gunpoint until the police arrive, bringing the novel to a very different conclusion from the Netflix adaptation.

Unlike the television series, Cobb's novel ends with both Margot and Abby dead at Jill's hands, while Jill is apprehended for her crimes.

Why Does Margo Shoot Brad in 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2?

Netflix's version changes the circumstances surrounding Abby's murder, establishing Margo as the person responsible.

During Season 1, viewers discover that Margo had an affair with Brad, resulting in an unexpected pregnancy and an abortion. Abby subsequently discovered the secret, prompting Margo to kill her to protect her reputation and marriage.

Season 2 explores the devastating consequences of those decisions through Brad's increasingly troubled behaviour.

In Episode 6, Margo returns home from church to discover Brad waiting in her living room. Having already experienced considerable trauma following the deaths of his girlfriend and mother, Brad has become increasingly unstable. Earlier in the episode, he also shoots his father during a confrontation at church, although his father survives.

Brad begins questioning whether Jill really murdered Abby and eventually connects Margo's abortion to the teenager's death. As their conversation deteriorates, both reach for a gun. Margo gets to it first and shoots Brad, killing him inside her home.

Sophie subsequently helps Margo stage the shooting as an act of self-defence, even punching her to make their account more convincing when the police arrive. Sheriff Jonny ultimately accepts their explanation.

Why Did the Creator Decide To Kill Brad?

Speaking to TVLine, series creator Rebecca Perry Cutter defended the decision, explaining that Brad's tragic storyline was intended to demonstrate the consequences of the previous season's events.

'I think it's important that things have consequences,' Cutter explained.

She described Brad as one of the biggest victims of Season 1, having lost his girlfriend and mother while being left to deal with the aftermath of their deaths.

Cutter also praised actor George Ferrier, explaining that she wanted to give him more opportunities to explore the character's emotional complexity.

His performance in the second season allowed the writers to examine how Brad's unresolved trauma affected his decisions and relationships.

How Is Season 2 Different From the Original Book?

The differences extend well beyond Brad's death.

In the novel, Jill is the central villain behind Abby's murder, while the Netflix adaptation transfers that responsibility to Margo.

The television series also keeps Margo alive, allowing her complicated relationship with Sophie to continue into subsequent episodes.

Season 2 takes those changes even further, introducing new conflicts involving Brad, his father, music producer Chase Brylan and Margo.

Netflix's adaptation has effectively established its own storyline, using Cobb's novel as its foundation rather than following its ending directly.

With Brad's death marking another major turning point, the future of Margo and Sophie remains uncertain as the drama continues to explore the consequences of their increasingly dangerous decisions.