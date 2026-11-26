A Georgia father has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife in the head following an argument about Christmas presents for their children. Gene McCall Allen, 33, was arrested on 20 November over the death of his wife, Bonnie Lashea Allen, 32, at their home in Rossville, Georgia.

The shooting happened on 14 November, just weeks before Christmas. According to an incident report, Allen told deputies that the couple had argued earlier that day about the presents they had bought for their four children. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Deputies Find Mother of Four With Gunshot Wound

Walker County deputies were called to the couple's home on Cardinal Lane at approximately 7:52 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman had been shot.

According to the incident report, one of the children directed deputies to a bedroom, where they found Gene attempting to perform CPR on his wife. Bonnie had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

A deputy took over the resuscitation attempt but found that she was not breathing and had no detectable heartbeat. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators also discovered a firearm on the top shelf of a bedroom closet. A deputy secured the weapon and removed it from the property.

During questioning, Gene allegedly told investigators that the gun had been inside the closet when it discharged, striking his wife. He also acknowledged that the couple had argued earlier that day about Christmas presents.

According to the report, Bonnie had concerns about the cost of shipping the gifts and their quality. Gene also told deputies that he had consumed four beers that day.

Husband Arrested Six Days After Fatal Shooting

Gene was arrested on 20 November and charged with murder, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. He was taken to the Walker County Detention Facility and remained in custody without bond in the latest reports.

Authorities have not disclosed a final motive for the shooting or provided further details about what happened inside the home. The disagreement over Christmas presents was included in the incident report, but investigators have not established whether it was directly connected to the shooting.

Gene and Bonnie had been married for eight years and shared four children. Following their mother's death, the children were reportedly placed in the care of relatives.

A fundraising campaign was also launched to help the family cover the children's expenses, including food, clothing and other daily necessities.

Bonnie Remembered as Devoted Mother

Bonnie's death has left relatives and friends mourning a woman remembered for her dedication to her family.

Her obituary described her as 'a devoted mother and loving family member whose greatest joy was spending time with those she loved'.

It added: 'Bonnie was an amazing mother who never missed an opportunity to support her children.'

Bonnie enjoyed camping, visiting lakes and spending time with her family at the beach.

Her death highlights ongoing concerns about domestic violence in the US and its devastating impact on families. Her four children now face their first Christmas without their mother as relatives work to support them.

Gene faces a murder charge, but the allegations have yet to be tested in court. The investigation is ongoing.