A remark attributed to Selena Gomez, 'Justin could never', is at the centre of unverified claims about Instagram posts involving her, Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber. The alleged exchange reportedly featured three Audemars Piguet watches and a reference to the Canadian singer, but neither the posts nor the quotation have been authenticated.

The claims surfaced on 27 November, although the year and the original source of the posts are not specified. It is also unclear whether the material was first shared on Instagram or circulated through screenshots and reposts.

The speculation comes amid renewed attention on Bieber's marriage to Hailey Bieber. The singer reportedly shared a personal tribute acknowledging difficulties during the early stages of their marriage and praising Hailey for standing by him. There is no confirmed link between that reported tribute and the alleged posts.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's Alleged Luxury Watch Dig

At the centre of the claims are three Audemars Piguet watches reportedly shown on Blanco's arm in an alleged Instagram Story.

Blanco purportedly described the luxury timepieces as a gift for Gomez while making an apparent reference to Bieber. The post was reportedly deleted shortly afterwards. However, neither its original publication nor its removal has been independently established.

Gomez allegedly responded by saying she had bought the watches herself, accompanied by the remark 'Justin could never'.

That purported comment has drawn attention because of Gomez's previous relationship with Bieber. But the wording remains unverified, and a quotation shared by online accounts cannot, on its own, establish that a person made the remark.

The exact wording of Blanco's alleged caption is also unclear. No original post or authenticated screenshot has been made available for independent examination. IBTimes UK says it cannot independently verify whether the posts existed or whether Gomez made the remark attributed to her.

There is no confirmed statement from Blanco or Gomez addressing the alleged exchange. Claims that the pair deliberately mocked Bieber should therefore not be treated as established fact.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Claims Surface Amid Justin Bieber's Marriage Tribute

Separately, Bieber reportedly reflected on his marriage to Hailey, acknowledging his role in difficulties during its earlier stages.

He purportedly said that his attachment to the past had complicated their relationship and credited Hailey with remaining committed to their marriage. The original statement, its date and the platform on which it appeared are not identified in the material cited here.

There is no verified evidence that Bieber's reference to the past concerned Gomez. Nor is there confirmation that his reported tribute was connected to the alleged Instagram posts.

The claims also coincided with reports that Hailey celebrated her birthday in the Bahamas with Bieber and the Jenner sisters. Photographs from the trip reportedly prompted online discussion about Hailey's personal life, but they do not establish the authenticity of the alleged watch posts or the quotation attributed to Gomez.

Are the Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Instagram Posts Real?

The central issue is whether the posts were published at all. Their reported deletion makes the original material harder to check, but does not prove that it existed.

Without authenticated screenshots, direct links or confirmation from the people involved, the remarks cannot reliably be attributed to Blanco or Gomez. The available account also provides no verified statement from Bieber responding to the alleged exchange.

The watches are a prominent detail in the claims, but their ownership, whether they were a gift and any connection to Bieber remain unconfirmed. On the information available, the alleged Instagram exchange cannot be presented as an established dispute between the three celebrities.