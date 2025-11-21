Bruce Willis' eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, shared a sad and moving update about her celebrity dad amid his dementia battle. According to Rumer, she is happy that her father is still around, even if there are days, he cannot recognise her.

Rumer Willis Says Dad Bruce Willis Can't Recognise Her

Rumer spoke about her dad during a Q&A on Instagram. According to her, people would always inquire about her father's condition. The Die Hard star's family publicly announced his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in February 2023, following a private confirmation in the summer of 2022.

Rumer admitted that it wasn't easy to answer because individuals with FTD are usually 'not doing great.' However, she stated that Bruce is 'doing okay in terms of somebody who is dealing with frontotemporal dementia.'

'The only way that I feel like I can answer that in a way that was like "he's doing great" is like, those parameters don't really work anymore in my mind,' she continued (via RadarOnline).

Rumer feels that she's 'so lucky, happy, and grateful' that her father is still around and that she can still hug him, even if, at times, he can no longer recognise her.

'I'm so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognises me or not, that he can feel the love I've given him and I can feel it back from him,' she added. 'I still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I'm giving, so that feels really nice.'

In February 2025, Rumer shared the same positive update about her dad during an appearance on the UK chat show Loose Women, stating that Bruce was 'doing great.'

Bruce Willis' Brain Is 'Failing Him'

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, also discussed his condition in the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey. The programme examines the Red star's health battle and how his family support him.

Hemming Willis was also asked if her husband could still recognise him and she said, 'I feel he does.' According to her, he 'lights up' when they are around, and she feels that he reciprocates whenever they hug or kiss him.

Although Hemming Willis did not directly say that her husband could no longer recognise her, it appears to be the case. She said that she didn't need him to recognise her as his wife; all she needed was the 'connection' with him, and she still felt it.

'Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It's just his brain that is failing him,' she said (via Good Morning America).

Just like Rumer, Hemming Willis also sees glimmers of the Unbreakable star in the way he laughs or how his eyes 'twinkle.' However, those were only 'moments' and didn't last long.

'And it's just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes,' Emma added. Despite that, she is 'grateful' that Bruce is still with them.