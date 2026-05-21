Courtney Stodden was just 16 when she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in a union that sparked global outrage over its 35-year age gap.

Now 31, the media personality and self-described child bride survivor has reflected on how public perception framed her as the scandal rather than the victim of what she has called grooming. The story resurfaced prominently last year with a Lifetime biopic that has reignited debate about child marriage in America and Stodden's own path to advocacy.

The Union That Captured Headlines

Stodden, from Washington state, met Hutchison through an acting workshop recommended by a family friend in 2010. Her parents, citing her devout Christianity, consented to the marriage, which took place in Las Vegas on 20 May 2011.

Hutchison, known for roles in The Green Mile and Lost, became her first husband. The pairing drew immediate criticism from across the media landscape, with many labelling it exploitative and highlighting the power imbalance.

Stodden has since described feeling emotionally immature at the time, a virgin who was too young to fully understand the dynamics. She has spoken of becoming the breadwinner in the relationship almost immediately after the wedding.

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From Controversy to Advocacy

Following the marriage, Stodden became a reality television regular and released music, often appearing alongside her much older husband amid relentless tabloid attention. The couple separated in 2017 and divorced in 2020, with Stodden stating she felt 'absolutely taken advantage of' and groomed.

In a recent Instagram post marking the 15th anniversary, she wrote: '15 years ago today, a 16 year old girl was married off to a man 35 years older than her and the world treated her like the scandal instead of the victim.'

The post, shared on her verified account @courtneyastodden, has resonated widely as she promotes her story through social media and interviews. The Lifetime film I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story, executive produced by Stodden herself and premiered in September 2025, became the network's top movie of the year within just two days of release.

It depicts her experiences and has prompted fresh conversations about consent and age gaps in relationships. Stodden has used the platform to highlight issues around child marriage, describing it as America's dirty little secret in recent interviews.

A Fresh Start and Continued Voice

Stodden married film producer Jared Safier in December 2024. Celebrating their first anniversary last December, she shared on Instagram that she almost ran away on their wedding night due to lingering fears from her past but emphasised they are now happily surviving year one. With an estimated net worth of $500,000 (£373,000), the 31-year-old has forged a career through reality television appearances, music releases and advocacy work on platforms including TikTok.

On one such video, she questioned why grown men are attracted to children, urging viewers to reflect on societal norms.

She continues to speak out against exploitative relationships, positioning herself as a voice for change. As May 2026 marks 15 years since the wedding that defined her early public life, Stodden's journey from child bride to advocate illustrates the long-term impact of such unions and the power of personal testimony in challenging societal norms around age and consent. Her ongoing work focuses on supporting survivors and pushing for stricter laws on child marriage across the United States.