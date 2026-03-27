Barron Trump was branded 'more spoiled than a princess' on Wednesday 25 March by MS Now host Lawrence O'Donnell, who used his Last Word podcast to question why the 20-year-old has not joined the military amid talk of a 'draft Barron Trump' campaign linked to his father's war in Iran.

Barron Trump has largely stayed out of frontline politics despite his father's return to the White House in January 2025 and Donald Trump's decision to launch military action in Iran on 28 February.

The youngest Trump child, and the only son of Donald and Melania, has rarely spoken in public and is usually seen, if at all, in carefully stage-managed appearances. Much of that is by design.

Melania Trump has been determined to enforce strict privacy rules for her son, particularly at Mar-a-Lago and now back in Washington, as the temperature around the Trump family rises again.

Lawrence O'Donnell's Barron Trump Broadside

O'Donnell's comments came during a segment responding to a parody website, draftbarrontrump.com, which has gained traction online as casualties mount from the Iran campaign.

On his podcast, O'Donnell contrasted the teenager's lifestyle with that of a young royal in wartime Britain. 'After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father's war. But he didn't,' he said.

He then invoked the example of the late Queen. 'Before she became Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth served in uniform during World War II while her father was king of England.' It was not a subtle comparison. In O'Donnell's telling, the heir to the Trump fortune looks soft next to an 18‑year‑old princess maintaining military vehicles.

'Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18‑year‑old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?' he asked. 'Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming queen of England.'

He then pushed the point further still, declaring Barron 'more spoiled than the British royal family.' The jab was less about Barron's individual choices, and more about what O'Donnell cast as a generational Trump pattern of watching from the sidelines while others go to war.

The host broadened his criticism to Donald Trump's older children, arguing they too had sidestepped service even at a moment when many Americans felt compelled to enlist. He noted that Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump were of age during the 11 September 2001 attacks and the wars that followed.

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'Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps,' O'Donnell said. 'As the wars of their era began in Afghanistan and Iraq, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump followed in the family tradition of silently watching others go off to war.'

He singled out Eric Trump, now 42, referencing recent changes to enlistment age rules that could, in theory, still make him eligible. 'Eric Trump has been left with a wide open opportunity to become the brave Trump, the first and only brave Trump in history,' he said, going on to list 'three Trumps available for military service in their father's war': Eric, Tiffany and Barron Trump.

'The world waits for the emergence of the first brave Trump,' O'Donnell concluded. No evidence was offered that any of them has considered enlisting, and there has been no public response from the Trump family to his remarks.

Melania's Barron Trump Shield Stays Firm

Away from the studio lights, a different picture of Barron Trump continues to circulate, one in which the 20‑year‑old is less would‑be princeling and more reluctant political prop.

People close to Mar-a-Lago have long described Melania Trump's efforts to ring‑fence her son's privacy. As previously reported by OK!, she has impressed on club members that Barron is off‑limits. One source said; 'Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non‑negotiable.' The same source claimed anyone caught filming or taking pictures while he is present would face 'immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club.'

Since the family's return to the White House, Melania has reportedly tried to replicate that shield in Washington. Barron Trump, according to those same reports, adjusted his education plans last autumn, transferring from New York University's Manhattan campus to NYU's Washington DC site in the autumn of 2025.

The move was said to have two aims; to keep him physically closer to his parents and to dial down the intense scrutiny that follows him in New York.