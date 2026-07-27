Starbucks Workers United has urged the coffee corporation to address a workplace safety concern over a newly introduced blending powder that, while designed to make drinks look better, is prompting health complaints from baristas, according to the labour union representing them. The union highlighted the situation in late July 2026, noting that the fine dust easily becomes airborne and is causing respiratory irritation across several store locations.

Baristas have documented symptoms on social media and in internal union communications, reporting that the blending powder — which is used to craft the newest summer beverages and maintain beverage quality by preventing liquid separation and ensuring a smooth texture — disperses into the ambient air when scooped from its container. Staff have publicly detailed a range of symptoms, including sore throats, coughing, chest irritation, and headaches.

The concerns emerged shortly after Starbucks launched its Blended Energy Refreshers on 14 July. The seasonal menu update introduced four frozen drinks, promoting a limited-time Passionfruit Guava flavour crafted with natural caffeine and added vitamins. The rollout coincided with the return of the S'mores Frappuccino, leading to an increase in frozen drink orders.

What Is Actually in the Powder?

The ingredient mixture serves a specific functional purpose behind the retail counter. It acts as an emulsifier and stabiliser, designed to create a smoother frozen texture while slowing the natural liquid separation that typically occurs once a beverage leaves the blender. Official product specifications list the core components as gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum, natural flavour, stevia extract, and silica.

It is the inclusion of silica, acting as an anti-caking agent in the form of silicon dioxide, that has prompted the recent health concerns. Starbucks Workers United took their grievances to the social media platform Threads, where their safety notice rapidly accumulated tens of thousands of views from workers and consumers.

Our union is hearing concerns from baristas about an ingredient in the new Starbucks Blended Refreshers, the official union account stated. The blending powder is silica-based and becomes airborne easily. Breathing in silica powder can be dangerous.

However, occupational health experts draw a critical distinction between two forms of silica. According to the Health and Safety Executive, while crystalline silica is linked to chronic lung disease, the amorphous silica used in food-grade applications is not considered to carry the same risk. That said, the HSE notes that any fine particulate matter can cause temporary mechanical irritation to the throat and lungs when inhaled in a workplace environment.

Starbucks employees expose that Starbucks is using “blending powder” in many of their newer drinks



This new powder was just introduced this month. If you drink Starbucks you should be concerned about this



This “blending powder” consists of Gum arabic, maltodextrin, xanthan gum,… pic.twitter.com/iuHYDrf2Jm — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 26, 2026

Why the Dry State Matters — And What Baristas Want

For the employees making the drinks, the primary issue is operational. Store crews note that the dry mix easily becomes airborne in a fast-paced retail environment. During peak morning hours and high-volume mobile order periods, workers quickly scoop the powder into blenders. This repetitive action sends fine dust into the breathing zones of the baristas, adding another surface to clean while drive-thru tickets continue to print.

The chemical itself is not entirely foreign to the Starbucks supply chain. Silica already exists within the nutritional profile of the Blended Pink Drink, where it sits inside a wet refresher base alongside water and pectin. The critical difference with the new beverage line is the dry, physical state of the ingredient, which makes it far more likely to become airborne during preparation.

The union maintains that corporate leadership must intervene to improve working conditions. Until a procedural change or recipe adjustment is implemented, baristas remain exposed to the airborne dust during their shifts. Starbucks has been contacted for comment. The union says it will escalate to health and safety regulators if no response is received within 14 days.