Read more Berlin Pride Attack Leaves One Dead, 16 Injured as Police Hunt Suspect With Islamist Ties Berlin Pride Attack Leaves One Dead, 16 Injured as Police Hunt Suspect With Islamist Ties

Berlin Police have outlined the details of a deadly assault after a white delivery vehicle ploughed into crowds near a Pride event in the German capital on Saturday night, leaving one person dead and up to 29 others injured. Emergency services confirmed that eight people were seriously hurt, with three victims remaining in a life-threatening condition. Sixteen people were treated for minor injuries.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm near the Brandenburg Gate, abruptly shattering the peaceful atmosphere of the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations.

The violent night unfolded when a white Citroen Space Tourer delivery vehicle drove aggressively into Tiergarten park, striking multiple pedestrians before coming to a standstill against a tree.

Police confirmed that several victims suffered stab wounds, with Berliner Morgenpost first reporting that the suspect used a machete during the rampage.

⚡️🇩🇪 ATTENTAT BERLIN | Abdul B, le principal suspect de l’attaque à la Pride de Berlin, est identifié par la police comme un membre connu de la “mouvance islamiste” berlinoise. Il reste en fuite.



Des témoins rapportent qu’il aurait aussi attaqué des personnes au couteau après… https://t.co/Zx5AFLGOKT pic.twitter.com/NGB53iKeAP — AlertesNewsFR (@AlertesNewsFR24) July 26, 2026

Berlin Police Issue Description of Suspect in Citywide Manhunt



Authorities have since launched a widened, urgent manhunt across the capital for a suspect aged 21 identified by authorities as Abdul B. The young man was previously known to security officials as having been flagged for Islamist sympathies, according to security officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

He is officially described as having a slim build, standing approximately 1.9 metres tall, and having black hair. He was last seen fleeing the area wearing a black hooded top and white trousers.

Police strictly warned that the suspect may be armed and dangerous, strongly urging the general public not to approach him under any circumstances. It remains entirely unclear whether the perpetrator acted alone during the chaotic assault.

Police heavily deployed officers to search the nearby woodland for crucial evidence, with authorities stating that more than one person may have actually got out of the vehicle after it came to a halt.

⚠️ All remaining Berlin Pride events were canceled following the terrorist attack



Attendees were instructed to leave and head home as organizers shut down the celebrations.



Police are still searching for the main suspect, 21-year-old Abdul Ballut, who is believed to be behind… https://t.co/sg9gEdR3qT pic.twitter.com/aIKqwxsXpZ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 26, 2026

Mass Gatherings Cancelled as LGBTQ Community Mourns Victims

The sudden violence forced Christopher Street Day organisers to immediately cancel the remainder of their scheduled events in the city. This widespread cancellation included a planned community clean-up and a breakfast market, as well as the main Pride celebration itself.

The annual LGBTQ gathering typically attracts around one million people, making the abrupt halt a profound and heartbreaking blow to the community.

CSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt expressed his profound dismay over the deadly tragedy. 'This cowardly, despicable attack on people celebrating peacefully has shaken me to my core,' Dobrindt told reporters. 'We will do everything to quickly investigate this horrific act and bring those responsible to justice.'

"Don't let yourselves be intimidated."



After what authorities describe as a terrorist attack at Berlin's Pride parade, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for unity and resilience in society. pic.twitter.com/e76cj7VWzt — DW Politics (@dw_politics) July 26, 2026

Attack Inflames Political Tensions With Two Months Until German Elections

The timing of the tragedy introduces immediate political complications for the ruling administration. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government faces significant headwinds ahead of state elections in exactly two months, according to political analysts.

The far-right Alternative for Germany party, which campaigns on strict platforms of immigration and security, was quick to comment on the escalating manhunt and the violence.

Alternative for Germany co-chief Tino Chrupalla responded to the incident almost immediately. 'We will not allow religious extremists to divide our country with violence and intolerance', Chrupalla declared, highlighting the intense political polarisation surrounding the attack.

Whether the nation can effectively navigate the trauma before voters head to the polls remains an open question as public security dominates the political agenda. As investigators widen the net across Berlin, the search for the suspect continues without pause, leaving the capital in mourning and the political class on edge.