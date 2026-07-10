Israel has shared intelligence with the United States, warning that Iran had allegedly developed a new plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The warning comes at a tense moment between Washington and Tehran, with a ceasefire agreement between the two countries facing pressure and both sides exchanging threats and strikes.

One source said the warning was delivered this week, while another said US intelligence agencies had been monitoring a steady flow of information about possible Iranian plans targeting Trump in recent weeks. However, the Israeli warning was described as different because it focused on a specific alleged plot.

The details of the reported plan remain unclear, and sources said US officials had not independently verified the intelligence or tracked the alleged operation before receiving Israel's information. The warning has added another complication as Trump considers his next steps regarding Iran and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Israeli Warning Raises Questions Over Iran Threat

The United States has previously warned that Iran could attempt to target Trump in retaliation for the 2020 drone strike he ordered that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. American officials have long viewed potential retaliation against Trump and other current and former officials as a security concern.

The latest warning from Israel comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise. Officials said American intelligence agencies are monitoring multiple actors who have discussed possible attacks, although no action has been taken by those groups.

One source said US intelligence officials have remained concerned that Iran could target several senior current and former American officials. However, the source added that some within the intelligence community view the Israeli report partly as an attempt to influence Trump's decisions on Iran.

Some officials have expressed caution when assessing intelligence shared by Israel, with one source saying there is always some level of scepticism regarding Israeli reporting within parts of the intelligence community. The alleged assassination warning comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown concerns about Trump's attempts at diplomacy with Iran.

Netanyahu has previously disagreed with Trump over Israeli military actions and diplomatic approaches involving the region. The two leaders spoke by phone on Thursday, and Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington for discussions with the president.

The White House responded to questions about the Israeli warning by referring to Trump's own recent comments about Iran's alleged desire to kill him.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said, 'They want to take out the US leader, me.' He added, 'I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn't last very long.'

Trump also described those behind the alleged threats as 'evil, sick people' and said action was needed to prevent further danger.

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Ceasefire Pressure As US And Iran Continue Talks

The reported assassination plot has emerged as diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran face new challenges. A 60-day ceasefire aimed at reducing hostilities between the two countries has come under strain, with both sides recently exchanging threats and military strikes.

During funeral proceedings for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the beginning of the conflict, crowds reportedly called for Trump's death. The scenes added to concerns among American officials about possible retaliatory actions against the president.

Despite these tensions, US officials said diplomatic discussions with Iran were continuing behind the scenes. One official said efforts were still underway towards reaching a nuclear agreement by mid-August, even after Trump declared that the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was 'over'.

Military preparations have continued alongside diplomatic efforts. Officials said preparations were made for possible strikes if necessary, although those actions were not carried out as discussions continued.

On Thursday, crews aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln prepared fighter jets with weapons and pilots conducted drills in case they were needed for operations. The carrier's commanding officer, Dan Keeler, told thousands of crew members that the situation was becoming more intense.

At the same time, fighter pilots continued routine defensive operations, with flights taking place throughout the day and night. The military activity reflected the uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran relationship as officials attempted to balance security concerns with ongoing diplomatic discussions.

The alleged assassination warning has placed further pressure on an already fragile situation, with questions remaining over the credibility of the intelligence and how it could affect Trump's future decisions on Iran.