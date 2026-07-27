A former Netflix executive is suing the streaming giant, claiming he lost his job after disclosing a legally prescribed ketamine treatment during a company trust-building exercise.

Kevin Baillie, the former vice president and head of creative at Eyeline Studios, filed the lawsuit alleging that Netflix abruptly dismissed him and denied his severance package following a January retreat in Northern California.

Court documents allege that Netflix launched an extensive internal investigation shortly after the 48-year-old executive shared his private medical history, which involved treating severe clinical depression following the death of his mother.

According to Baillie's legal filing, Netflix confirmed that the medical disclosure factored into his termination by early April.

Trust-Building Exercise at Netflix-Owned Ranch

The incident originated from a vulnerability-trust exercise held at Sendero Ranch, an exclusive property owned by Netflix.

During this session, Baillie told colleagues he had received the medication under strict medical supervision at a Santa Barbara clinic between October and November 2022.

Eyeline Studios Investigation

The visual effects veteran, who previously worked on major film franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter, earned an annual salary of roughly £865,000 ($1.1 million) before his dismissal.

According to the legal filing, he clearly explained the clinical nature of his treatment to his employer.

A company investigator subsequently questioned him on 18 March regarding the retreat.

The lawsuit states that this questioning was conducted in a manner suggesting suspicion of recreational drug use, despite his previous clarifications.

By April, Netflix formally removed him from his leadership position at Eyeline Studios, which operates as the unified virtual production brand for the streaming giant.

Following his dismissal, Baillie was allegedly denied up to a year of severance pay.

Profanity and Beer Stunt Under Scrutiny

The workplace probe did not focus entirely on his medical disclosures and the vulnerability exercise.

Investigators also scrutinised his use of profanity and alcohol consumption during various company events.

Baillie maintains that these allegations ignore the broader corporate culture fostered by senior management.

The lawsuit details that he had previously received a performance review where superiors advised him to reduce his swearing but explicitly told him not to stop entirely.

Regarding the alcohol complaints, the former executive admitted to drinking a Guinness beer while standing on his head during the same January retreat.

This stunt occurred after he mentioned learning the trick from his former father-in-law. A colleague immediately requested a demonstration, and Baillie obliged to maintain the openness encouraged by the session.

Netflix executive fired from $1.1m-a-year job over what he revealed at company 'trust' retreat, lawsuit alleges https://t.co/siNvWCf4z5 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 27, 2026

Netflix 'Maintained Alcohol-Friendly Environment,' Lawsuit Claims

Legal papers argue that the company maintained an alcohol-friendly environment championed by Eyeline Studios chief executive Jeff Shapiro.

Baillie alleges that Shapiro purchased beer from a corner shop for staff to share in a vehicle during two separate outings.

The lawsuit further claims that the chief executive kept a personal bar in his office and served alcohol to Baillie following a successful meeting with Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos.

Baillie is now officially demanding a jury trial to seek lost wages alongside compensatory and punitive damages from his former employer.

He is also claiming extensive damages for severe emotional stress caused by his abrupt dismissal.

Netflix has not yet publicly responded to the ongoing litigation.

Employment law specialists say the case could test the boundaries of mental health protections in corporate settings and vulnerability exercises.